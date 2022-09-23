‘HMM…’ – THE COUNTRY LAUGHS AS GUAN ENG TAKES A DIG AT ZAHID – WHEN HE LOSES, ‘COURT IS UNFAIR, COURT IS BAD, POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ – WHEN VICTORIOUS, ‘COURT IS FAIR, JUDGE IS GOOD, TRUTH PREVAILS’

FORMER deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his gratitude for the High Court’s decision today, which acquitted and discharged him of 40 corruption charges in connection with the Foreign Visa System (VLN).

Zahid, 69, said he had believed in his innocence all along and the decision showed that he had been vindicated by the court and justice had been served.

“However, I have to accept this test… I remain steadfast and confident that I have never committed those offences. And as Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president, this is the success of BN and Umno struggle,” he told reporters after the proceedings.

Judge Mohd Yazid Mustafa acquitted Zahid after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him at the end of its case.

“I have been humiliated and ‘exposed’ to various comments and punished by the ‘court of public opinion’ first. But Alhamdulillah, on this Friday, the chief of all days, we witnessed that the law had been upheld,” said Zahid.

The Bagan Datuk MP also expressed his gratitude to his lawyers, led by Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, who have carried out their duties in a professional and excellent manner.

He also thanked his wife, children, family, Umno leadership and members for their endless support.

Zahid was charged with 33 counts of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd for himself as home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of the one-stop centre service in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain its contract agreement with the Home Ministry for the supply of the VLN integrated system.

On another seven counts, he was charged with obtaining for himself cash of S$1.15 million, RM3.125 million, 15,000 Swiss francs and US$15,000 from the same company, which he knew had a connection with his official functions.

He was charged with committing the offences at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya, and Country Heights Kajang between October 2014 and March 2018. – Bernama

BERNAMA / TWITTER.COM

