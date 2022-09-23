ZAHID ACQUITTAL – WHAT ENVELOPE COULD FIT SG$600K? – BUT A SINGLE A4-SIZE ENVELOPE CAN DO THE JOB! – BECAUSE SINGAPORE SG$1,000 & SG$10,000 NOTES STILL IN CIRCULATION

My Comments :

The following are Singapore currency notes. I went to the Monetary Authority of Singapore website here https://www.mas.gov.sg/currency/circulation-currency/circulation-currency-notes where the different denominations of Singapore currency notes are listed.

The first one here is the SGD$10,000 note.

My Comments : So if you wish to stuff SGD$600,000 into an envelope then you only need SIXTY PIECES OF THE SGD$10,000 CURRENCY NOTES.

SIXTY PIECES ONLY.

ONE NORMAL SIZED ENVELOPE CAN DO THE JOB.



The following is the SGD$1,000 currency note.

My Comments : So if you wish to stuff SGD$600,000 into an envelope then you only need SIX HUNDRED PIECES OF THE SGD$1,000 CURRENCY NOTES.



SIX HUNDRED PIECES ONLY.

ONE A4 SIZE ENVELOPE CAN DO THE JOB.

p.s. As you can read in the pictures above (from the website of the MAS or Monetary Authority of Singapore) both the SGD$1,000 and SGD$10,000 notes are still in circulation.



Untuk makluman sahaja. For your information only.