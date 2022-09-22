WHAT! NAJIB CANNOT ‘POOP INTO A TOILET OR SOME CONTAINER INSIDE HIS JAIL CELL’ – OR ‘SLEEP ON A THIN MATTRESS ON A HARD BED WITHOUT AIRCONDITIONING’ – AND FOR THAT, THE WHOLE COUNTRY & THE ENTIRE ISMAIL SABRI GOVT MUST COME TO A STANDSTILL??!

Ucapan tahniah dan salute itu dekat penghujung YouTube video ini :





My Comments :Today the Prisons Department has confirmed that Najib is NOT in jail.

The Prison’s Department refers a KL High Court ruling dated 12 September 2022 that Najib be taken to a hospital for medical treatment. NINE days ago.



I say Tuan Ketua Pengarah Penjara, today is 21hb September 2022 lah. Nine days have gone by. In those NINE days Najib has already been taken to this hospital and that hospital. According to the Court order. The KLGH has already checked his condition and confirmed that Najib was in good health.



Now he is in Cheras Rehab Hospital. The question is HOW LONG will Najib be out of jail and at the Cheras Rehab Hospital? Is 12 years possible?

Ok there is a lot of heat over this case. It is a matter of time before the PM Ismail Sabri has to put his foot down and step into this matter. The PM is in New York (or on the way, he did not inform me lah) for that UN General Assembly. Maybe he will have to sort this out when he gets back.

“Sort this out” means Najib has to go back to Kajang Prison. There are no two ways about this.

Someone mentioned physiotherapy. For what? High blood pressure? Stomach ulcers? How can you treat stomach ulcers or high blood pressure with physiotherapy? Google says :



“People with hypertension should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic intensity exercise or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity exercise. They can involve in activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, etc”

I walk about 30 minutes within an hour after food. Sometimes after breakfast, lunch and dinner ie THREE times a day. Slow and steady, no need to hurry. And I walk up and down the stairs. It helps with the blood pressure as well as lowers blood sugar levels. So that is also physiotherapy. Just do it by yourself. No need to go to Cheras Rehab Hospital to go for a walk.

But here is the real situation. As the video above says Najib has never had to sleep on a thin mattress on a hard bed and without airconditioning even for one day in his life. Or poop into a toilet or some container inside his jail cell.



This is obviously quite unbearable for Najib who is 69 years of age.

And this escapade about being admitted to the Cheras Rehab Hospital is going to cost UMNO and BN even more votes and loss of seats. The general public is fed up of hearing this Najib saga still not coming to a conclusion. Conclusion means lock him up inside the Kajang Prison and thats it. UMNO is going to lose more votes.



As I said before Najib will not be able to make it through 12 long years inside jail. It has only been just over a month since his sentencing and already we are seeing all sorts of drama.



My advice to Najib is JUST CHANGE YOUR PLEA. PLEAD GUILTY TO ALL THE CHARGES, INCLUDING THE JUST CONCLUDED SRC CHARGES.

Stop wasting your life, stop wasting the Court’s time. Plead guilty to all the charges. Undertake to fully refund ALL the moneys that you have stolen. And your wife too. ALL THE MONEYS. 1MDB, SRC, L-S, O-V, Scor–ne, etc etc.



Cooperate fully with the authorities. Fully divulge all names of co-conspirators, what where when who why and how. The complete details.

In exchange negotiate for a much reduced jail term and transfer to a nicer cell in a lower security jail (like the Taiping Jail). Stay there for a few years and then go through the pardons process.

Because here is the situation – UMNO is already inside the tong sampah. It will be a very long shot for UMNO to win better than 35 seats in GE15. Imagine UMNO is worse off after GE15 than they are now. When that happens, no one will care about Najib anymore.

UMNO is already moving on beyond Najib. How many Ketua Bahagian are also travelling to New York?

So do not be foolish again. It was your foolishness that got you messed up with 1MDB. It was your foolishness that messed up your defense strategy in Court and it was your foolishness that has got you crapping in a can in a jail cell.



Stop being foolish. Just change your plea and plead guilty to all charges. Return ALL the moneys you stole. Divulge full information. Then negotiate something to make your life easier.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.