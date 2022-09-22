Cabinet did not come to a consensus on whether the 15th general election should be held this year, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Citing an anonymous cabinet minister, the Malay daily said ministers from Bersatu and PAS were among those who objected to having polls this year.

The report claimed that these ministers wanted the government to focus on flood management and the economy first.

Some ministers were reportedly against holding the election before Budget 2023 was tabled on Oct 7. The cabinet met yesterday.

However, cabinet ministers from Umno were supportive of having the election as soon as possible.

According to the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can dissolve Parliament on the advice of the prime minister.

However, the constitution also states that the Agong can withhold consent.

Meanwhile, Utusan cited Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man stating that the cabinet did not decide on an election date and instead only talked about flood management preparations and economic recovery.

The newspaper also reached out to Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa who echoed Tuan Ibrahim’s comments.

Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim refused to comment on the matter, citing the confidentiality of cabinet meetings. MKINI

Zahid cries ‘sabotage’ over Muhyiddin’s remark

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin is attempting to sabotage Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led administration by alleging the government had failed to manage the nation and economy, claimed BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.