NAJIB ‘ACOLYTE’ JAMAL YUNOS, WHO COLLAPSED AT BN EVENT, DISCHARED FROM PRICEY, ELITE PRINCE COURT HOSPITAL

Jamal discharged from hospital after collapsing at BN event

PETALING JAYA: Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos has been given a clean bill of health after collapsing at a Barisan Nasional event over the weekend.

In a statement, Jamal said he was discharged from the Prince Court Medical Centre, in Kuala Lumpur.

“The medical officer who treated me has confirmed that my vital signs are back to normal and I am able to return to work.”

Jamal said attending back-to-back events on Friday and Saturday had taken a toll on his health.

“I also had food poisoning from one of the events which caused me to black out and collapse.”

Jamal had previously said he had recovered from Stage 4 lung cancer.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.