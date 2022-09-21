JAILBIRD NAJIB TO FLY BACK TO HIS ‘GILDED CAGE’? – OUTRAGE OVER NEWS ‘MERPATI’ NAJIB ENJOYING ‘RENOVATED CELL’, SPECIAL TREATMENT IN KAJANG PRISON – IF TRUE, HOW DOES ISMAIL SABRI GOVT EXPECT BIGTIME CRIMINALS LIKE NAJIB TO REPENT? WHAT IS THE POINT OF GOING TO JAIL IF NOT TO PUNISH, TEACH & SHOW OTHERS CRIME DOES NOT PAY!

Is Najib a.k.a. ‘Merpati’ a bird in a gilded cage, asks Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: The authorities should clarify whether or not Datuk Seri Najib Razak is getting special treatment even as a prisoner, says Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“So the claims about ‘Merpati’ are true?” Syed Saddiq asked in a tweet Wednesday (Sept 21), referring to an anonymous message on social media referring to Najib by the codename “Merpati” (pigeon).

“If there was no information leak, would there be any statement from the Prisons Department?” the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president added.

So this "merpati" story is true.

What rehabilitation does the convicted felon actually need? He was taken in on a BP condition…so what rehab la? He deserves to be in jail please.

No double standards should be entertained.https://t.co/CG7sXBGMkC — Cynthia Gabriel (@cynthia_gabriel) September 21, 2022

Among other claims, the viral message alleged that Najib’s cell in the Kajang Prison complex had been renovated and there were plans to move him to the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) to allow more access to visitors and VVIP facilities.

The Prisons Department statement issued earlier in the day said Najib was currently being treated and monitored at CRH after being referred there by Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Sept 19).

“He will be sent back to Kajang Prison to (continue serving) his sentence as soon as medical experts give him clearance,” the department said.

Najib is serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds.

