However, the Pejuang chairperson warned that doing the same this year would put lives at stake due to the impact of climate change.

“The country is experiencing climate change which causes extraordinary disaster to the point that houses are covered by water.

“In the past, it was fine to hold an election at the end of the year. There were floods but it was not extraordinary.

“But if you hold (election) now, maybe the people will die because of floods,” the nonagenarian said during a get-together with local artistes at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya today.

Umno chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has demanded that the election be held this year, saying that BN would be ready to wade through flood waters if it happens.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said that the election would be held “soon” but has not given a definitive date.

Besides being dangerous, Mahathir said flooding during polls could also deny voters their rights.

This is because those affected by floods may find it difficult to make their way to polling stations to cast their votes.

As such, he said it would be wiser to wait until the monsoon is over before calling for an election. MKINI