SINGLE MULTIRACIAL PARTY THE GAME CHANGER? – HOW RIDICULOUS! EVEN A SINGLE MALAY PARTY WON’T WORK – WITH POLITICIANS THAT ARE TOO GREEDY, NOT SMART OR SINCERE ENOUGH & RACISM TOO DEEPLY ENTRENCHED, THERE’S NOTHING THAT CAN TAKE MALAYSIA FORWARD – UNLESS THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES CHANGE & PUT CAPABILITY TO DO THE JOB FIRST & FOREMOST

Just for your information today the Ringgit has hit RM4.55 against the US Dollar. Some folks are saying it could hit RM4.60 by the end of the week.

We were already screwed when the US$ vs Ringgit went past RM2.50 somewhere in the 80s. Then it went past RM3.00, then RM4.00 and now past RM4.55 to the US Dollar. Will it hit RM5.00? We will be royally screwed. People are going to become poor.



Anyway last Saturday some friends of mine and people I have met (they are all in the picture below) got together to launch two books – co-authored by my friend Lim Teck Ghee and Murray Hunter. They also had a seminar to discuss the political situation in the country.

Here is the news :



author Lim Teck Ghee says a single multi-racial party could be game changer

coalition system has not worked, and will not work in uniting Malaysians

politics based on racial, religious membership (is primary)

national interest has become secondary

new approach : component parties (in a coalition) dissolve themselves

set up new single multi-racial partyLim said for a single multi-racial party to exist, two ingredients needed:



i. leaders who reject ethno-religious politics, divisive institutional frameworks

ii. public pressuresingle multi-racial party missing phase in Malaysian politics

Lim and Murray Hunter launched two books they co-authored

“Dark Forces Changing Malaysia” and “Malaysia Towards GE15 and Beyond”attended by Lim Kit Siang, Dr Michael Jeyakumar (PSM), Siti Kasim, Ambiga Sreenevasan, Tommy Thomas, Tawfik Ismail.

There was a dinner that nite which I also attended. I am seated beside Mr Lim Kit Siang in the picture.





There was a vigorous discussion over Lim Teck Ghee’s idea that Malaysia should have a single multi-racial party. Plenty political views and of many hues were thrown into the discussion.

My view is we need new policies. Throw out the old. Bring in the new.

I really dont care anymore which party or who is the politicians. Minus the crooks and thieves of course, what we need are new policies.

Dynamic new policies. Lets go beyond limiting the term of the Prime Minister (to two terms). You want to see change in Malaysia? Then lets limit the MPs and the ADUNs to two terms only. After that bye bye. Be gone.

Let new blood take over. Plus I also said some other things.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.