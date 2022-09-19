ZAHID MAY BE DESPERATE ENOUGH – BUT ARE MALAYS WILLING TO DIE OR RISK THEIR LIVES TO ‘WADE THROUGH FLOODWATERS’ JUST TO VOTE FOR CORRUPT OLD UMNO?

Kepong MP: Are Ismail Sabri, Ahmad Zahid prepared to take responsibility for lost homes and lives if GE15 held during monsoon?

KUALA LUMPUR — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if they are prepared to be held accountable for damages incurred should the next general election (GE15) coincide with the monsoonal flood season.

In a statement today, Lim said that the country should not have to suffer Ahmad Zahid’s “self-seeking objectives” in relation to his party’s pressure on the prime minister to hold GE15 soon.

“My only question is: Are Ismail Sabri and Ahmad Zahid prepared to take responsibility if lives are lost and properties are damaged if the next GE is held during monsoon season?” said Lim.

“Based on the experience last year, people are able to assess the Barisan Nasional or Perikatan Nasional government’s response to the massive floods affecting people in the country and it is common sense for the rakyat not wanting to lose their homes or lives during this year’s monsoon,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid has been accused by Opposition MPs of pushing for GE15 in the hopes that Umno-led BN wins and he would be able to find a way to break out of the litany of corruption cases he faces in the Malaysian courts.

For the past few months, Ahmad Zahid and a large portion of Umno have repeatedly called on Ismail Sabri, the party’s vice-president, to dissolve parliament and hold elections soon, as they think that support for BN is at a high, following wins at several state polls.

Despite initially standing up to the pressure, Ismail Sabri said last Saturday that GE15 is “very close” to being held with the date to be set with Zahid. MM

Zahid’s statement on GE15 and floods misinterpreted, says Annuar Musa

PUTRAJAYA— Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman cum Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN is ready to brave the rain and floods to face the 15th General Election (GE15) even if it is called during the monsoon season at the end of this year, has been misinterpreted, said Ketereh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister, said Ahmad Zahid’s statement was actually referring to the preparedness of BN election machinery to face the GE15 in any given situation.

“I like to think in a positive way that the statement by Ahmad Zahid gave emphasis on BN’s preparedness if the GE15 is called during the flood season, and it doesn’t necessarily mean to have the GE15 called despite the floods.

“I just try to clear things up. It was not about holding the GE15 during the floods. The statement was misinterpreted as it was not issued officially in writing,” he told reporters after launching the original soundtrack and trailer of the film, Seratus, here today.

Annuar said this in response to Ahmad Zahid’s statement made during the launch of BN Youth machinery at the Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

Annuar also opined that the holding of GE15 during the monsoon season was inappropriate as floods would definitely make it difficult for the voters to come out and cast their votes.

“When we want to hold an election, the aspect of convenience and safe environment for the voters must be taken into account.

“During a monsoon season, priorities will be on saving the lives and properties of the victims. Transportation will also become a problem. In this situation, it will not be seen as being in line with the principle of holding an election to give the people the opportunity to exercise their rights,” he said.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that the date of the dissolution of Parliament will be announced soon to pave the way for the GE15. — Bernama

Zahid: Pakatan running out of time to badmouth BN, as GE15 will happen before end-2022

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that BN would not allow PH and other Opposition parties to continue tarring Umno’s image and reputation. KUALA LUMPUR — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that the next general election (GE15) will take place before the end of the year.