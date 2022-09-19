ZAHID MAY BE DESPERATE ENOUGH – BUT ARE MALAYS WILLING TO DIE OR RISK THEIR LIVES TO ‘WADE THROUGH FLOODWATERS’ JUST TO VOTE FOR CORRUPT OLD UMNO?

KUALA LUMPUR — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if they are prepared to be held accountable for damages incurred should the next general election (GE15) coincide with the monsoonal flood season.
In a statement today, Lim said that the country should not have to suffer Ahmad Zahid’s “self-seeking objectives” in relation to his party’s pressure on the prime minister to hold GE15 soon.
“Based on the experience last year, people are able to assess the Barisan Nasional or Perikatan Nasional government’s response to the massive floods affecting people in the country and it is common sense for the rakyat not wanting to lose their homes or lives during this year’s monsoon,” he added.
For the past few months, Ahmad Zahid and a large portion of Umno have repeatedly called on Ismail Sabri, the party’s vice-president, to dissolve parliament and hold elections soon, as they think that support for BN is at a high, following wins at several state polls.
Despite initially standing up to the pressure, Ismail Sabri said last Saturday that GE15 is “very close” to being held with the date to be set with Zahid. MM
Zahid’s statement on GE15 and floods misinterpreted, says Annuar Musa
PUTRAJAYA— Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman cum Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN is ready to brave the rain and floods to face the 15th General Election (GE15) even if it is called during the monsoon season at the end of this year, has been misinterpreted, said Ketereh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister, said Ahmad Zahid’s statement was actually referring to the preparedness of BN election machinery to face the GE15 in any given situation.
“I just try to clear things up. It was not about holding the GE15 during the floods. The statement was misinterpreted as it was not issued officially in writing,” he told reporters after launching the original soundtrack and trailer of the film, Seratus, here today.
Annuar also opined that the holding of GE15 during the monsoon season was inappropriate as floods would definitely make it difficult for the voters to come out and cast their votes.
“When we want to hold an election, the aspect of convenience and safe environment for the voters must be taken into account.
“During a monsoon season, priorities will be on saving the lives and properties of the victims. Transportation will also become a problem. In this situation, it will not be seen as being in line with the principle of holding an election to give the people the opportunity to exercise their rights,” he said.
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that the date of the dissolution of Parliament will be announced soon to pave the way for the GE15. — Bernama
Zahid: Pakatan running out of time to badmouth BN, as GE15 will happen before end-2022
Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said that the coalition would not allow Pakatan Harapan (PH) and other Opposition parties to continue tarring Umno’s image and reputation.
“That is why they need the time to incite people to not vote for BN. PH’s tour is still on its way and is expected to end in February next year.
Zahid had previously said that BN would be willing to wade through floodwaters to campaign for GE15 if it was held during the monsoon season.
His comments drew flak from leaders of Opposition parties, namely PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.
Zahid also said that PH’s manifesto was a populist move and full of empty promises, adding that BN would only make realistic promises based on the country’s current economic situation.
“The manifesto that they put forward was not carried out and not considered ‘scripture’. They are only pushing this over-the-top manifesto in order to pull votes to win. But BN, as a stable and widely experienced political bloc, is not populist nor does it sell hope like PH.
“What we can promise is a realistic commitment that can be achieved based on the current economic situation. BN can be populist and promise free tolls, free education, such as PH’s false manifesto. But BN is not like that,” he said.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hinted that GE15 would be held as soon as possible during his speech at the launch of the BN Youth machinery in Kuala Lumpur.
He is also reported to have repeated his promise to immediately discuss the dissolution of Parliament with the party’s so-called “Top Five”.
Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also expressed his optimism at Ismail Sabri’s speech, saying that Umno is confident that GE15 will be held between October and December this year.
Ahmad Maslan also confirmed that Umno’s “Top Five: would be meeting on September 30 to discuss the dissolution of Parliament and GE15.
Umno’s “Top Five” refers to Ahmad Zahid himself, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and three vice-presidents, namely Ismail Sabri, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.
Talk of GE15 has been swirling as Ismail Sabri is under increasing pressure from his party to call the national polls.
These rumours were further enforced when Ismail Sabri announced that his Cabinet would be tabling Budget 2023 three weeks earlier, on October 7, with analysts predicting that he would dissolve Parliament the following day. MM
