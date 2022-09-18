ISMAIL SABRI’S TWO-FACED STRATEGY IS WORKING – GE15 TUG-OF-WAR GOES ON WITH NO SIGHT OF ANY WINNER – AS AHMAD MASLAN RUSHES TO CLAIM ISMAIL’S HINT ‘CLEARLY’ SHOWS GE15 TO BE HELD THIS YEAR – GERAKAN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY’ DUE TO ‘LACK OF TIME’

Unlikely that GE15 will be held this year, says Gerakan president

Gerakan president Dominic Lau says the party will work to overcome its weaknesses.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan president Dominic Lau says it is unlikely that the next general election will be held this year.

“GE15 may not be held this year due to a lack of time, and the number of PAS and Pakatan Harapan-led states that don’t support the dissolution,” Lau said at a press conference.

He said given the importance of the coming election for Gerakan, the party would work to improve on its “weaknesses”.

Penang Gerakan chief Oh Tong Keong disclosed that he had asked the party’s central committee to consider contesting GE15 in Penang under Gerakan’s own flag.

“This is because many in Penang believe we are still in Barisan Nasional, which could cause the rakyat to reject us at the elections,” Oh said. Using Perikatan Nasional’s flag would have a similar result, he added.

Lau had previously stated that he would consider Penang Gerakan’s proposal to use the party’s own flag when contesting in the state for GE15.

“The resolution will be discussed by the central committee and working committee members,” Lau said. FMT

PM’s hint clearly shows GE15 will be held this year, says Ahmad Maslan

PONTIAN— Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he is confident that the 15th general election would be held this year which has three months to go.

“We have held mass meetings in all our states, the meetings involved every division. In short there is nothing else left to do.

“So what the PM (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) said about dissolution being within a short time, clearly shows that GE15 will be held as soon as possible,” he told reporters during the Farmers’ Sports Carnival in conjunction with Malaysia Day here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Ismai Sabri’s speech yesterday which hinted that GE15 is not too far away.

Ahmad said he wanted the party machinery to respond to the call of Umno’s top leadership that the party must dominate the virtual campaign and cyber war, as a lesson learned from GE14 when it was defeated due to online allegations and slander.

Ahmad said all preparations have been completed and what’s left is to update the machinery and portfolios at the polling district centres (PDM).

“(We) are in the process of (receiving the list of candidates). We have received some and waiting for the rest.

“(Usually) when Parliament dissolves, we have about two to three weeks for everything to be finalised (list of candidates). Earliest within two weeks, latest three weeks,” he said when asked if the central leadership has received the list of candidates from all 191 divisions that will be contesting in GE15. — Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

