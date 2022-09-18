30% OF MALAY VOTE UP FOR GRABS – BUT ZAHID, DESPERATE TO THE POINT OF TURNING CUCKOO, INSISTS GE15 EVEN DURING FLOOD SEASON – ‘UMNO SEEMS TO HAVE FORGOTTEN THE MISERY EXPERIENCED BY THE PEOPLE,’ TAUNTS RAFIZI

Zahid detached from reality by calling for GE15 in flood season, says Rafizi

BARISAN Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s claim that the coalition is ready for the 15th general election (GE15) even during flood-prone year-end season shows they are detached from reality, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said.

Taking a dig at the Umno president, Rafizi said BN seems to have forgotten what happened in the past, where floods caused massive suffering to the people.

“Umno seems to have forgotten the misery experienced by the people over the past decade due to the flood disaster,” the former Pandan MP said in a statement today.

“The two major flood incidents in Sri Muda (in 2021) and Baling (this year) did not impact the Umno leadership, let alone convince them that the welfare of the people needs to be prioritised.”

Yesterday, Zahid said that despite the possibility of floods, BN is willing to face floods to campaign in GE15.

He said should the election be held at the end of the year, the BN Youth machinery will be ready to provide assistance in flood-hit areas.

Rafizi, who recently returned to PKR after a sabbatical, said Zahid’s stance on having an election during a flood is not the same with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH), who is more focused on preparing and dealing with floods, if any.

“Zahid’s statement was quite different from the tone of the PH leadership.

“One of the main contents of the resolution reached in the meeting is for the states governed by PH to work on integrated measures to deal with the flood disaster that is expected to arrive, including declaring a ‘climate emergency’ to reduce the suffering of the people.

“While the focus of the state governments is to help the people, Umno and its leadership are pushing aside the risk of floods in their frenzy for insisting that GE15 be held immediately in order to seek power,” Rafizi said.

He even branded Zahid’s call for an election during the flood season as “arrogance” and said that the people should give an apt response to it.

Rafizi said he will work on a public referendum to show Zahid and Umno that the people should shun political parties that vie for power to the point of neglecting to prepare for floods.

“Within a week from now, I will launch a digital poll and a flood preparedness campaign so that the people can express their insistence that the federal and state governments give their full attention to dealing with floods.

“The recent tragedy involving the destruction of property and loss of life should serve as a reminder to all political parties not to take the issue of climate change and environmental disasters lightly.

“If politicians like Zahid still do not take notice, then it is appropriate for Umno and its leadership to be schooled to start learning to prioritise the welfare of the people,” Rafizi said.

Besides Rafizi, other lawmakers also slammed Zahid for insisting the federal polls be held during the flood season.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman labelled Zahid “crazy” for insisting on elections during floods.

The Muda president said Zahid and Umno are willing to put people’s lives at risk for the sake of power.

Klang MP Charles Santiago also lambasted the Bagan Datuk lawmaker, calling him selfish and shameless, for wanting an election even if there is floods.

Zahid had, on numerous occasions, called for elections to be held this year. TMI

Rafizi eyes 30pct Malay support for PKR, Harapan to defeat BN-PN combo

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has predicted that his party’s candidates, as well as Harapan’s, can survive a straight fight with BN or PN in up to 27 marginal seats in the upcoming 15th general election. Rafizi said this is based on variables comprising up to 30 percent Malay support in the Malay-majority seats, more than 80 percent non-Malay support, and a voter turnout of more than 75 percent. “Of the 27 overlapping seats, the majority are actually PKR seats. These seats are usually constituencies where Malay voters are between 60 percent to 70 percent. “So, the so-called thought is that if Umno-BN and PN combine and avoid clashes there, they can command up to 90 percent Malay votes, and by doing that they will be able to win despite not getting much non-Malay support,” said the PKR elections director at a press conference after launching Cista, a mobile application for the party’s machinery. While noting that there is a basis to the strategy, Rafizi cited PKR’s survey findings that indicated a shift of Malay support towards his party and Harapan, partly attributed to unhappiness in the government’s handling of issues including rising costs of living. “From the data, from July to August, we saw a swing of up to 4 percent Malay support for PKR and Harapan. So things are very dynamic,” he said. Previously, PAS central committee member Mohd Zuhdi Marsuki reportedly claimed Umno and PAS grassroots in the 27 seats have agreed to negotiate to avoid a PN versus BN clash with Harapan and others. The 27 seats he referred to included 20 held by Harapan and seven others lost by Harapan by a slim majority. PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari and other leaders at the party’s annual gathering earlier this month also insisted negotiations with Umno can continue until the last minute, despite resistance from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Winning hearts and minds Commenting further, Rafizi said PKR and Harapan should aim to continue engaging fence-sitters and prepare for GE15 to be called as early as November. “It is up to Umno and PAS to strategise and avoid clashes, but my experience in 2016 is that if you want to win an election, you need to win the hearts and mind of voters. “If PKR and Harapan can appeal to enough Malay voters in these 27 seats, and we cross the 30 percent mark in two or three months from now, which is doable, then even in straight fights Umno and PAS may find themselves surprised again,” he said. Asked to identify some of the seats, Rafizi pointed toward Malay-majority constituencies in Kedah, Johor, and Selangor where there is a sizeable number of Malay professionals inclined towards supporting PAS. He said the areas include Kulim Bandar Baru, currently held by PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, as well as Bersatu seats won in GE14 while a part of Harapan. Earlier, Rafizi in his speech to some 600 PKR volunteers gathered at the International Youth Centre in Cheras for a one-day training session on Cista, said the party has set a target of reaching out via phone calls to 1.5 million fence-sitters by November. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

