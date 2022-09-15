PENANG THE NEXT TO REVOKE NAJIB’S ‘DATUK’ TITLE AFTER N.SEMBILAN & SELANGOR – LOOKS LIKE THE OTHER STATES DON’T MIND IF THEIR TITLES ARE HELD BY A CONVICTED FELON – AN EX-PM, NO LESS, FOUND GUILTY OF STEALING FROM THE PEOPLE – NOT AT ALL THE TYPE OF GOOD EXAMPLE MALAYSIA WANTS TO BE KNOWN FOR
Penang revokes ‘Datuk Seri Utama’ title awarded to Najib in 2009
PETALING JAYA: The Penang state title awarded to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been revoked effective Thursday (Sept 15).
In 2009, Najib was awarded the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri, which carries the title “Dato’ Seri Utama”.
In a statement, Penang deputy state secretary (development) Zakuan Zakaria said Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak agreed for the state government to revoke the title in light of the Federal Court’s Aug 23 decision upholding Najib’s conviction and sentence in the SRC International case.
Najib was conferred the Keahlian Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS) First Class, which carries the title Datuk Seri in 2004; and the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS) Second Class, which comes with the title Datuk, in 1992.
Rosmah received the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS) First Class, which carries the title Datin Paduka Seri, in 2005.
