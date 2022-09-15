My God, what have they done to Umno, says Musa Hitam

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno is being dominated by self-interested leaders, which has translated into apparent division in the party, says former deputy prime minister Musa Hitam.

He said everyone in Umno seemed to be competing against one another, but he still remained hopeful that this would reduce in the future for the greater interests of the nation and the party.

“Everyone is interested to know what’s happening to Umno. My only remark is simply to say, ‘My God, what have they done to Umno’,” said Musa, who served as deputy prime minister in the early to mid-1980s.

“Each one is using their position because they want to promote themselves. Of course, they’ll say, no, my interest is with the party. But the self (interest) is the one that is dominating now,” he said at the sidelines of an event here.

With that said, he conceded that there was a democratic process that Umno needed to undergo, describing it as the “different phases in life” of being in a democratic country.

“For example, in Malaysia, we started having literally one party dominating the country. As we went along, anybody could form a political party.

“And the more democratic you are, the more freedom you’re given,” said Musa, who served as Umno’s deputy president from 1981 to 1987.

Asked about the possibility of power-sharing among the various political parties after the next general election, he hinted that this could be a possibility as part of the different phases of Malaysia’s democracy.

“You can criticise each and every one of (the other parties), but then again, why not?” FMT

Respect King’s right to grant pardons, Zaid tells Bar

PETALING JAYA: The spat between Datuk Zaid Ibrahim and the Malaysian Bar has taken another twist, with the senior lawyer saying everyone should respect the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in granting a royal pardon.

Responding to the Malaysian Bar’s statement on Tuesday that it would be a mockery of the law if former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was accorded a royal pardon, Zaid said everyone should respect the wisdom of His Majesty.

“These attacks have been going on for the past two weeks. It is as if His Majesty is set to grant the pardon to Najib. What is the actual motive of such statements?” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He explained that the power of clemency was an honour by the law towards the King and Malay Rulers.

“This should be respected by all Malaysians,” he said.

Zaid also cited an example of such pardons being accorded in the United States, when former president Donald Trump pardoned 70 individuals during just one term of office.

“Those pardoned also comprised military members who caused the deaths of children in Baghdad, Iraq.

“Yet, nobody said the justice system was flawed or impaired,” he said.

He also expressed his disappointment at calls for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to not exercise the pardon for Najib, describing them as going overboard.

“This shows insolence. We must all respect His Majesty’s judgement. If we tell His Majesty what to do, the upcoming decisions of the Malay Rulers’ will then be questioned.

“What will happen to our country then?” he asked.

Zaid said Umno should also speak out in defending the King and the Malay Rulers, especially against those who question the way they exercise their powers.

On Tuesday, the Malaysian Bar issued a statement saying Najib did not deserve a royal pardon as he had only begun to serve his jail sentence.

It said that this was unlike other jailed politicians, like Anwar Ibrahim, Harun Idris and Mokhtar Hashim, who had served a substantial part of their jail sentence before being pardoned and released.

Its president Karen Cheah said a full pardon at this stage would be perceived as premature as Najib was still facing numerous other charges, and would set a dangerous precedent that powerful politicians were above the law or beyond reproach.

On Sept 2, Cheah was quoted by a news portal as saying she would not cede to the demands to apologise over a press statement issued by the Malaysian Bar on Aug 19 which Zaid and his partners claimed to be libellous, adding that they were ready to face them in court.

In the statement, Cheah said the justice system was being abused and brought to disrepute through the frantic acts and numerous attempts to postpone the hearing of Najib’s SRC International appeal. ANN

