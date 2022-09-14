PACK YOUR BAGS, ANWAR – ‘IT IS CONFIRMED’ – KHAIRY TO CONTEST IN PD, SAYS UTUSAN REPORT – AMID RUMORS OR IS IT RED HERRINGS THAT HE MAY GO FOR ALOR SETAR ‘BECAUSE HIS MOTHER IS FROM KEDAH’

Rumours abound that Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin may contest in the Alor Setar parliamentary seat in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Alor Setar Umno deputy chief Zambri Mat revealed that the possibility of fielding the health minister in the seat, which is traditionally MCA’s, was discussed “privately” during a recent meeting between Kedah Umno leaders.

According to Zambri, it was earlier proposed for Alor Setar Umno chief Mohd Yusof Ismail to be fielded in the seat, before Khairy’s name popped up.

“It seems that during a meeting with representatives of several local agencies that morning, Yusof graciously (berjiwa besar) told the district health officer that he has to work harder because his minister (Khairy) is going to contest in the Alor Setar parliamentary seat,” Zambri had said in his Facebook post.

‘My mother is from Kedah’

Khairy had also recently ‘joked’ to reporters at a function in Langkawi that he was in the state to discuss with menteri besar (Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor) about the possibility of contesting a parliamentary seat in Kedah.

“My mother is from Kedah,” the former Umno Youth chief had reportedly said when asked if he would consider contesting in seats other than the current Rembau.

In response, Sanusi also “welcomed” Khairy to contest in the state.

Earlier this month, Khairy announced that he would not defend the Rembau parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2008, to make way for Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan to contest there in GE15.

Yusof had last December offered to contest in the Alor Setar parliamentary seat, which is currently held by PKR’s Chan Ming Kai, as MCA had “badly” lost the seat in the last two general elections.

Given the racial composition of the electorate in the seat – 64 percent Malay voters, Chinese (23 percent), Indians (seven percent), and others (six percent), Yusof said fielding Umno would make better sense to return the seat to BN.

Port Dickson instead?

Meanwhile, Utusan Malaysia reported that Khairy may be fielded in Port Dickson instead.

“It is confirmed. He (Khairy) has asked Port Dickson Umno chief Mohd Faizal Ramli and his deputy, Abdul Rahman Redza, to make the necessary preparations,” the Malay daily quoted a source as saying.

According to the source further, the strategy was not publicised for fear of sabotage.

For the record, the Port Dickson parliamentary seat is currently held by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Another Umno source told Utusan that the party’s top leadership has no qualms about letting Khairy contest in Port Dickson, as it was a better bet than handing the seat to BN component party MIC.

MKINI

