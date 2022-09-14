AS DISGRACED NAJIB’S DISCREDITED LAWYERS CRANK UP THE DRAMA – ‘HE WAS A WALKING TIME BOMB. HE COULD HAVE HAD A COMPLETE STROKE’ – BUT KHAIRY THROWS COLD WATER ON THEIR ACTING – ‘AN INMATE WHO CAN AFFORD TO PURCHASE HIS OWN MEDICINE IS ALLOWED TO DO SO’ – SO WHY DIDN’T NAJIB’S FAMILY DO SO? IF THEY DIDN’T KNOW, WHY DIDN’T THEY ASK INSTEAD OF MAKING A HUGE HUE & CRY?

Najib free to take medicine of his choice, says KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak is free to use the medicine he prefers to treat his high blood pressure, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Najib does not need to take the medicine provided by the health ministry, Khairy said, adding that he had checked this against the prisons department’s procedures.

“According to procedure, an inmate who can afford to purchase his own medication is allowed to do so. I am made to understand that this is not an issue.

“I have informed his (Najib’s) family that if they want to send over the medication of his choice to him, it will not be a problem,” he said at a press conference here.

Khairy added that Najib had brought his own medication to prison and the health ministry had no issue with that since it was the former prime minister’s right to do so.

Earlier today, senior lawyer Zaid Ibrahim urged the health ministry to give Najib his usual blood pressure medication as he continues to be treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Najib’s 1MDB trial before the Kuala Lumpur High Court had to be postponed yesterday after the Pekan MP was admitted to HKL the day before.

Today, his lawyer Shafee Abdullah told the court that Najib was unfit to attend court on Sept 14 and 15, with the trial to continue on Sept 26.

Khairy previously said Najib was given a generic high blood pressure medication by HKL, maintaining that the formula was the same as what he had been taking previously.

He said Najib used to get his medication from a private hospital, but was given the generic drug as that was what government hospitals gave.

Najib is serving his 12-year jail sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction in his SRC International case. FMT