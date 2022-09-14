AS DISGRACED NAJIB’S DISCREDITED LAWYERS CRANK UP THE DRAMA – ‘HE WAS A WALKING TIME BOMB. HE COULD HAVE HAD A COMPLETE STROKE’ – BUT KHAIRY THROWS COLD WATER ON THEIR ACTING – ‘AN INMATE WHO CAN AFFORD TO PURCHASE HIS OWN MEDICINE IS ALLOWED TO DO SO’ – SO WHY DIDN’T NAJIB’S FAMILY DO SO? IF THEY DIDN’T KNOW, WHY DIDN’T THEY ASK INSTEAD OF MAKING A HUGE HUE & CRY?

Najib free to take medicine of his choice, says KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak is free to use the medicine he prefers to treat his high blood pressure, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Najib does not need to take the medicine provided by the health ministry, Khairy said, adding that he had checked this against the prisons department’s procedures.

“I have informed his (Najib’s) family that if they want to send over the medication of his choice to him, it will not be a problem,” he said at a press conference here.

Khairy added that Najib had brought his own medication to prison and the health ministry had no issue with that since it was the former prime minister’s right to do so.

Earlier today, senior lawyer Zaid Ibrahim urged the health ministry to give Najib his usual blood pressure medication as he continues to be treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Najib’s 1MDB trial before the Kuala Lumpur High Court had to be postponed yesterday after the Pekan MP was admitted to HKL the day before.

Today, his lawyer Shafee Abdullah told the court that Najib was unfit to attend court on Sept 14 and 15, with the trial to continue on Sept 26.

Khairy previously said Najib was given a generic high blood pressure medication by HKL, maintaining that the formula was the same as what he had been taking previously.

He said Najib used to get his medication from a private hospital, but was given the generic drug as that was what government hospitals gave.

Najib is serving his 12-year jail sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction in his SRC International case.  FMT

Najib could have suffered stroke due to ulcers, was walking time bomb

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak could have suffered a complete stroke due to his terrible history of stomach ulcers, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard today.

Explaining Najib’s health condition today, lead defence counsel, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told presiding Judge Collins Lawrence that the Pekan MP was in a critical condition, even terming him “a walking time bomb”.

He said Najib’s condition caused him to suffer massive amounts of blood loss, which required five-litres of blood transfusion.

“My client has a history of ulcers, very bad ulcers,” Shafee told the court.  

“When checked, his hemoglobin level was very low.”

“He was a walking time bomb. He would have developed a complete stroke but they (doctors) managed to cease the situation and had to pump in five litres of blood,” the lead defence counsel added. 

Today, the Kuala Lumpur High Court decided to adjourn the Najib 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial for the rest of the week as the former prime minister is still warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

Shafee said although the hospital has issued Najib a medical certificate valid for today and tomorrow, he was unsure when the Pekan MP would be discharged.

Najib has been warded to HKL since Monday evening.

Shafee further explained to the court that since Najib was prisoned, doctors have found several new ulcers in his abdominal area after his persistent complaints.

“For that reason, he has to be tested to ensure that the blood pressure has got nothing to do with that (ulcer) but perhaps a mere confusion of medications,” he said.

When asked by Judge Sequerah if ulcers could cause adverse effects, Shafee clarified that the ulcers could be one of two reasons for Najib’s high blood pressure.

He said the other could be the change of medications.

“It can. In view of the fact there is no evidence of actual bleeding, that is the only tenable reason that can be provided.”

“But they (doctors) are conducting tests to find out other reasons,” he explained.

Najib is facing four charges of using his position as then prime minister to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

He is already serving a 12-year jail term after failing in his final appeal at the apex court in the SRC International case. TMI

