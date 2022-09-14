AS PROMISCUOUS PAS SNAKES ITS WAY BACK INTO UMNO’S BED – MAT HASAN ADMITS UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MAY DISCUSS ‘PROS & CONS’ OF NEGOTIATIONS WITH PAS AT MEETING LATER THIS MONTH

SEREMBAN: The decision on whether Umno will work with PAS for the coming general election (GE15) will be made by the Umno Supreme Council, says party deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He said the pros and cons of negotiating with PAS will be discussed only if the matter is raised at the Supreme Council meeting slated to take place later this month.

“I am not Umno, Umno is a party. So, the party has to decide. My view is not important. What’s important is how the party views it. It will be decided through a discussion involving the party’s Supreme Council,” he told reporters when met at the [email protected] DUN Paroi 2022 programme at Dataran Senawang here today.

Mohamad, who is better known as Tok Mat, said this in response to PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks that PAS would continue to consider Umno and all parties under the umbrella of ummah unity as ta’awun partners (cooperation partners), especially in building a righteous country blessed by God as decided in the PAS central committee meeting on Sept 11.

Mohamad also reiterated that Barisan Nasional had so far decided to go solo in GE15, but had yet to discuss potential candidates and seat allocations.

“We have not looked into that area (candidates and seats). Preparedness is the most important factor that will decide whether we win or lose in the election. There’s no use talking about candidates if we have not prepared the (election) machinery,” he said.

