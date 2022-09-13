Now specialists at Hospital Kuala Lumpur unanimously found Najib healthy !!



panel of specialists at HKL agreed Najib be discharged

says health DG Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Najib admitted to HKL last Friday over an elective, non-urgent case

(The family) was informed specialists unanimously agreed to discharge he said

“He was declared healthy before discharged from HKL”

According to Noor Hisham, medicine was same he had been taking previouslySo what is this story about Kajang Hospital?

My Comments :

It has only been 20 days since he was sent to jail. There is already all sorts of drama about sakit ini and sakit itu.

There are TWELVE more years to go. Former AG Tommy Thomas has said that Najib will not be eligible to apply for a pardon before serving 1/3 of his sentence. That means he must sit in jail for at least FOUR years.

In FOUR years there will also be a new YDP Agong.

The facts of the other 1MDB cases now going on in Court are equally or more stupid than the SRC case. Chances are slim.

Najib can really save himself a lot of grief by pleading guilty. Just plead guilty. Then strike a deal.



Agree to fully cooperate with the Law. Return ALL the money that you and your wife stole over 13 years or more. Not just SRC or 1MDB but anything and everything else that you stole. Sc–p-ne, L-S, O-V, solar project, LT-T, F—da, Tab–g H–i or whatever.

Name names and point fingers or point names and name fingers. You choose. Spill all the details – dates, places, how much, who was involved, what, how, where, when etc.

Return all OUR money that you stole. Then after FOUR years you may qualify for a pardon.

Otherwise you will rot in jail. UMNO looks more and more unsteady and unstable as the PRU15 approaches.

Zahid Hamidi is out of the picture. It is a toss up between Ismail Sabri (who surprisingly does not have enemies in UMNO), Mat Hassan who has announced his intentions too soon and your cousin H2O who has now been tarred by the invisible ships fracas. UMNO is definitely not on a solid footing.

Think about it like this – say all the UMNO fellows are busy saving their own necks then do you think they will have time to come and save your neck? You will be left to rot in jail.

Change your plea over SRC. Its not too late. Plead guilty over 1MDB. Return ALL our money that you stole. Divulge full information and full details. Then work out a deal.



Unless you prefer to rot in jail.

