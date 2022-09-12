OOPS … NOW COPS SAY PILOT IN BIDOR HELICOPTER CRASH WAS FOUND DEAD – LOOKS LIKE THE ONLY MIRACLE IS HOW SOMEONE AS CLUELESS & INCOMPETENT AS KA SIONG CAN BE A MINISTER

Now cops say pilot in Bidor helicopter crash found dead

Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the pilot was found dead at the site of the crash.

PETALING JAYA: Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri says the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Bidor, Perak, last night is dead.

According to Bernama, Yusri said the pilot was found dead at the site of the crash.

The privately owned Eurocopter EC120B helicopter had taken off from Subang airport at 11.37am yesterday for a general flight to Ipoh, where it was expected to land at 12.37pm.

Contact was lost at 12.16pm and a rescue operation was launched in southern Perak.

