MIRACLE SURVIVAL – PILOT FOUND ALIVE AT MISSING HELICOPTER CRASH SITE NEAR BIDOR

The Transport Minister said, in a Facebook post, that the pilot was found alive by the search and rescue team at the crash site near Bidor.

“I have just received information from the Civial Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) that the pilot from yesterday’s helicopter incident has been found alive at the crash site. The site was detected at 8.20am near Bidor.

“We would like to thank the police, the Air Force and the Fire and Rescue Department for their quick support and assistance in making this search and rescue operation successful,” Dr Wee said in his Facebook post.

The MCA president added that rescuers were working to move the pilot safely to a hospital in Ipoh for treatment.

On Sunday, the helicopter, with a single pilot on board, is said to have lost contact with KLATCC at 12.16pm.

The aircraft took off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 11.37am for a private flight and was scheduled to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here at 12.37pm.

The helicopter model is a Eurocopter EC120B, registration marking N409HH operated by Heli Outpost Sdn Bhd.

ANN

.