SAVE YOUR TEARS FOR YOURSELF, UMNO – NO NEED TO CRY FOR NAJIB, ROSMAH OR ZAHID – RAFIZI CONFIDENT UMNO WILL ‘DIE’ IN 5 TO 7 YEARS’ TIME – ‘IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR A PARTY THAT IS SO DAMAGED TO BE ABLE TO REBUILD ITS STRENGTH FROM THE BOTTOM UP TO FACE THE CHALLENGES OF TODAY. I’M NOT WORRIED AT ALL’

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has predicted the demise of the country’s Malay-based rival parties in five to seven years.

These parties included Umno, PAS, Bersatu and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Rafizi said this last night, at the PKR’s first “Rapat Mega Keadilan” rally in Taman Melawati in Gombak, Selangor, – which took place from 5pm to midnight yesterday, kicking off a series of mega rallies across the country.

“If we don’t change (the government) this time, I’m sure Umno and BN will be buried within five to seven years from now!

“It is impossible for a party that is so damaged to be able to rebuild its strength from the bottom up to face the challenges of today. I’m not worried at all!” said Rafizi, naming opponent parties Umno, BN, Bersatu and PAS as being unlikely to pass the forthcoming 15th general election, as well as elections in the future.

“They will be weakened. Our problem is when we win and take over the government that we inherited because the problem is too big,” he said.

The party estimates that the rally saw five thousand attendees present – with it also being broadcast online.

Don’t cry for Zahid

Earlier in his speech, Rafizi teased Umno for its propensity to ‘cry’ publicly over issues such as the recent incarceration of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

“Umno is busy crying for Najib, crying for Rosmah. I advise them to save their tears for (Ahmad) Zahid (Hamidi),” Rafizi added.

69-year-old Zahid faces 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to SG$13.56 million (RM44 million) from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) for himself as the then-home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of OSC service in China and the VLN system, as well as to maintain the contract agreement to supply VLN integrated system to the same company by the Home Ministry.

On another seven counts, Zahid was charged with obtaining SG$1,150,000 (RM3.7 million), RM3 million, €15,000 (RM68,700) and US$15,000 (RM66,000) for himself from the same company, with which he had official links in his official capacity.

He was charged with committing all the offences at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya, and Country Heights Kajang between October 2014 and March 2018.

MKINI

.