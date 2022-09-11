WHO IS LYING – KHAIRY OR MAT HASAN? – KJ INSISTS HE SPOKE THE TRUTH – MAT HASAN DID TELL HIM TO ‘GET OUT OF THE WAY’ IN REMBAU – HOW EMBARRASSING FOR MAT HASAN AS HIS NAKED AMBITION TO WREST THE PM POST GETS EXPOSED

I spoke the truth about being told to make way, says KJ

PETALING JAYA: Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has defended his claim that Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan wanted him to give way and not to recontest the Rembau seat at the next general election.

He said he spoke the truth. However, he would no longer speak publicly about it and would handle the matter in private.

“I have already said what I needed to say in response to his (Mohamad) statement. It is true and I do not need to prove it. I will not touch on the matter in public anymore”, said Khairy, as quoted by Berita Harian.

“Let me handle this matter in private”, he said.

Khairy had said last week that he had been given a message by Mohamad, who is known as Tok Mat, “to get out of the way”. Khairy added that he would abide by Umno’s decision on which seat he should contest.

In the worst case scenario, he would not contest, he said, as he would be “embarrassed to trespass into other areas”.

Mohamad has been state assemblyman for Rantau, Negeri Sembilan, for four terms and was a former menteri besar.

He has denied that he would contest in the Rembau parliamentary seat, as has been reported. “I have not spoken of seats yet and even for Rembau, I was only commenting on the readiness of the party machinery,” he said.

He added that there were no discussions about candidates and the possible constituencies.

Mohamad said he had only announced that it was time for him to contest a parliamentary seat, as this was apt for his position as the number two in Umno.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.