AT MAKKAL SAKTI AGM, SHOUTS OF ‘BOSSKU’, TAMIL SONGS CRITICISING NAJIB’S JAILING, NAJIB’S SON & DAUGHTER GIVING SPEECHES – AND ZAHID ‘KOMEDI’ ALSO IN TOW DEMANDING ‘CLEANSING FROM WITHIN’ UMNO-BN – ‘WE MUST MAKE SURE THERE IS NO FOX IN THE CHICKEN COOP’

Speeches by leaders at Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly were filled with accolades for Barisan Nasional and former prime minister Najib Razak.

KUALA LUMPUR: Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly was filled with speeches glorifying and sympathising with former prime minister Najib Razak who is in prison.

From the start of the event, shouts of “solidarity”, followed by “Bossku” were constantly heard, with participants routinely rising to their feet to show their support for Najib.

In a rare move, Najib’s children were also given time to sing praises of their father and speeches by leaders were filled with accolades for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Najib.

Najib’s son, Nizar, claimed that his father had always had a “soft spot” for the Indian community and this was proven by how much he had aided the community during his time as prime minister.

Najib Razak’s daughter Nooryana Najwa spoke at the event.

“In fact, my father loved the Indian community. He launched the Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB) to help bring up the Indian community, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa repeated her claim that her father had always prioritised the people, even at the expense of his own family.

“The people were always first, he even put the rakyat before his own family,” she said.

Makkal Sakti president R S Thanenthiran spoke eloquently of Najib’s support for the Indian community, especially in education.

He said Tamil schools in the country were transformed from “farm stalls” to modern schools and the intake of Indian students for matriculation at university increased during Najib’s time.

“Under ‘Bossku’, Indians got the best deal,” he said, citing the MIB as an example.

MIB was launched by Najib in April 2017 as an official 10-year government blueprint for the development of the Indian community.

Thanenthiran said Najib was like a mentor to him, adding that he had been well-trained by the former prime minister for the past 15 years to always put the rakyat first.

Makkal Sakti also presented their general assembly resolutions to BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was the guest of honour at the assembly.

The party had three resolutions, namely to officially join the BN coalition, to contest in GE15 under BN and to request that positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) be given out fairly to all races.

Thanenthiran also sang snippets of songs in Tamil, voicing his dissatisfaction about Najib’s recent verdict in court.

Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly was held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre this morning. FMT