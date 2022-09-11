AT MAKKAL SAKTI AGM, SHOUTS OF ‘BOSSKU’, TAMIL SONGS CRITICISING NAJIB’S JAILING, NAJIB’S SON & DAUGHTER GIVING SPEECHES – AND ZAHID ‘KOMEDI’ ALSO IN TOW DEMANDING ‘CLEANSING FROM WITHIN’ UMNO-BN – ‘WE MUST MAKE SURE THERE IS NO FOX IN THE CHICKEN COOP’

Makkal Sakti meet becomes pro-Najib rally

Speeches by leaders at Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly were filled with accolades for Barisan Nasional and former prime minister Najib Razak.

KUALA LUMPUR: Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly was filled with speeches glorifying and sympathising with former prime minister Najib Razak who is in prison.

From the start of the event, shouts of “solidarity”, followed by “Bossku” were constantly heard, with participants routinely rising to their feet to show their support for Najib.

Najib’s son, Nizar, claimed that his father had always had a “soft spot” for the Indian community and this was proven by how much he had aided the community during his time as prime minister.

Najib Razak’s daughter Nooryana Najwa spoke at the event.

“In fact, my father loved the Indian community. He launched the Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB) to help bring up the Indian community, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa repeated her claim that her father had always prioritised the people, even at the expense of his own family.

“The people were always first, he even put the rakyat before his own family,” she said.

Makkal Sakti president R S Thanenthiran spoke eloquently of Najib’s support for the Indian community, especially in education.

He said Tamil schools in the country were transformed from “farm stalls” to modern schools and the intake of Indian students for matriculation at university increased during Najib’s time.

“Under ‘Bossku’, Indians got the best deal,” he said, citing the MIB as an example.

MIB was launched by Najib in April 2017 as an official 10-year government blueprint for the development of the Indian community.

Thanenthiran said Najib was like a mentor to him, adding that he had been well-trained by the former prime minister for the past 15 years to always put the rakyat first.

Makkal Sakti also presented their general assembly resolutions to BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was the guest of honour at the assembly.

The party had three resolutions, namely to officially join the BN coalition, to contest in GE15 under BN and to request that positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) be given out fairly to all races.

Thanenthiran also sang snippets of songs in Tamil, voicing his dissatisfaction about Najib’s recent verdict in court.

Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly was held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre this morning.  FMT

BN must amend its ‘outdated’ constitution, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has highlighted the need for the coalition to amend its “outdated” constitution and cleanse the party of enemies from within.

Zahid wants the constitution tweaked to remove a clause that gives a veto power to component parties on applications by new parties wanting to join the coalition.

According to Zahid, there were currently eight parties deemed “friends of BN”, but that are unable to be a full component of the coalition.

“There are also another seven more parties that have applied to join the coalition.

“This means all these parties have high expectations of BN,” he said.

He added that in the past, former prime minister Najib Razak had shouldered all the responsibility on anything that took place within the coalition.

“We must now ensure that BN makes collective decisions to ensure collective accountability. I don’t want what happened to Najib to happen to me,” he said.

He also called for the coalition to move forward with a three-pronged strategy, namely to create chemistry, develop understanding, and aim for collaboration.

Zahid was speaking at Indian party Makkal Sakti’s 14th annual general assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here.

He also reassured “friends of BN” parties that they would be given seats to contest in the next general election (GE15).

“You don’t have to ask, we will give you a seat that we think you will win,” he said, referring to a request from Makkal Sakti president R S Thanenthiran for his party to be given space to contest in GE15.

Zahid also said BN should be seen with a new political perspective in that it was not just about the coalition “rebounding” (from the loss at GE14) but also “restructuring.”

He said there needed to be a “cleansing from within” the party mechanism, in order to do what was best for both Umno and BN.

“We must make sure there is no fox in the chicken coop,” he said.

If BN were to win, Zahid said a new version of the Malaysian Indian Blueprint would be established to support and develop the Indian community.

“If Najib gave RM100mil, we will give RM500mil,” he said, acknowledging that even this amount was not enough to develop the Indian community.  FMT

