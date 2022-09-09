QUEEN ELIZABETH DIES, ENDING ERA OF BRITISH COLONIALISM – THE WORLD INCLUDING HER FORMER COLONIES WILL MOURN HER KINDLY FIGURE – DESPITE HAVING SUFFERED AT THE HANDS OF HER HEGEMONISTIC ‘BRITISH EMPIRE’ GOVERNMENT’S INVASION & CONQUEST OF OTHER LANDS

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah has extended condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia over the demise of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The Foreign Minister said Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a towering figure and led a lifetime of dedication and service to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“Malaysia extends sincere condolences to the monarch’s family, the people and the government of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 9).

On Thursday (Sept 8), Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at 96 years old.

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

Her family had rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, after doctors expressed concern about her health. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

Suriana Welfare Society chairman Dr James Nayagam also shared a photo of him accompanying Queen Elizabeth during one of her trips to Malaysia.

“I shall remember this moment with the Queen in PJ,” he said.

Elizabeth, during her reign, had visited Malaysia three times, namely in 1972 (special visit), 1989 (11th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) and 1998 (the closing of the 16th Commonwealth Games).

The man behind The Body Shop and Aquaria KLCC Datuk Simon Foong shared a picture of him meeting Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II.

“We had the honour of having met and spoken to Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II. She was kind and gracious, humorous and completely present at our brief meeting. Truly a great Queen and a loss to humanity, a gain for heaven,” he wrote in an Instagram post. ANN

Queen to be laid to rest next to her parents with Prince Philip moved to join her

Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her. The burial is expected to take place after Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, have each been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel. The remains of Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021, are still at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel. King George VI Memorial Chapel is part of St. George’s Chapel, the site of various royal burials. Enlarge Image Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest with husband Prince Philip by her side. Getty Images Elizabeth died on Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted of Her Majesty, the longest-reigning monarch in British history at 70 years on the throne. Elizabeth’s parents and sister were each interred at King George VI Memorial Chapel. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” King Charles III reacted to his mother’s death in an emotional message shared Thursday. Enlarge Image Prince Philip was originally buried at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel. Getty Images “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read a statement posted to the royal family’s social media accounts. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. Enlarge Image The United Kingdom is mourning the death of the monarch. AFP via Getty Images “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.” – https://pagesix.com/

