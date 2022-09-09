QUEEN ELIZABETH DIES, ENDING ERA OF BRITISH COLONIALISM – THE WORLD INCLUDING HER FORMER COLONIES WILL MOURN HER KINDLY FIGURE – DESPITE HAVING SUFFERED AT THE HANDS OF HER HEGEMONISTIC ‘BRITISH EMPIRE’ GOVERNMENT’S INVASION & CONQUEST OF OTHER LANDS
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 12, 2018 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits for the carriage carrying Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank to pass at the start of the procession after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor. - Brightly coloured outfits, a matching hat and a pristine pair of gloves: Queen Elizabeth II's look was instantly recognisable and a self-created uniform styled to suit her role. During her reign, the monarch tried out every shade in the colour chart, from canary yellow to lime green, fuchsia and navy blue. Her inimitable style was developed over the decades by aides and designers, starting with Norman Hartnell, who created her wedding dress when she married Prince Philip in 1947. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)
Malaysia extends condolences to monarch’s family, British govt and people over Queen Elizabeth’s death
PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah has extended condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia over the demise of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
The Foreign Minister said Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a towering figure and led a lifetime of dedication and service to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.
“Malaysia extends sincere condolences to the monarch’s family, the people and the government of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 9).
On Thursday (Sept 8), Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at 96 years old.
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.
Her family had rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, after doctors expressed concern about her health. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.
Suriana Welfare Society chairman Dr James Nayagam also shared a photo of him accompanying Queen Elizabeth during one of her trips to Malaysia.
“I shall remember this moment with the Queen in PJ,” he said.
Elizabeth, during her reign, had visited Malaysia three times, namely in 1972 (special visit), 1989 (11th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) and 1998 (the closing of the 16th Commonwealth Games).
The man behind The Body Shop and Aquaria KLCC Datuk Simon Foong shared a picture of him meeting Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II.
“We had the honour of having met and spoken to Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II. She was kind and gracious, humorous and completely present at our brief meeting. Truly a great Queen and a loss to humanity, a gain for heaven,” he wrote in an Instagram post. ANN
Queen to be laid to rest next to her parents with Prince Philip moved to join her
Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her.
The burial is expected to take place after Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, have each been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read a statement posted to the royal family’s social media accounts.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.” – https://pagesix.com/