BLATANT ‘TIN KOSONG AS PM’ COERCION BEHIND THE SCENES – PKR MAN NOW OPENLY THREATENS MUDA – ‘BACK ANWAR AS PM OR ALLIANCE IMPOSSIBLE’ – AS EXPECTED, HERE IT COMES – THE REAL REASON WHY A UNITED OPPOSITION TO CONTAIN UMNO IS IMPOSSIBLE SO LONG AS ANWAR IS NOT KICKED OUT AS PAKATAN CHIEF

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor PKR leader called on Muda to back Anwar Ibrahim as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) sole candidate for prime minister in the 15th general election if the latter wants to join the opposition coalition.
Selangor PKR information chief Halimey Abu Bakar said Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s party needed to also state its stand on Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), a coalition led by Pejuang which had rejected Anwar as candidate for prime minister.
Anwar is the PH chairman and PKR president.
The Seri Setia assemblyman also reminded Muda not to expect PH to make way for it when it comes to seat allocation in states the coalition was administering, namely Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.
Its PH who is behaving entitled and spoilt. A mature coalition will be inclusive and not behave as if they have ownership of all seats. Sorry, many are my friends but unless they offer something new, I worry people wont bother voting. https://t.co/f4vrufxR0i
— Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) September 7, 2022
Whats so difficult to understand about presenting a united front to fight the real enemy? https://t.co/bC2BEWN3lv
— Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) September 8, 2022
“Focus on working in rural areas and states like Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak instead.”
Halimey’s statement comes two days after Muda announced plans to join the opposition coalition, and stated that it was eyeing 15 seats in GE15.
Yesterday, the party was reprimanded by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli for prematurely announcing the number of seats targeted in GE15, describing it as unhelpful.
He advised all parties at all levels to avoid announcing the seats they planned to contest in GE15, saying that discussions on the matter should be done privately. MALAY MAIL
DAP wants Harapan to discuss Muda’s membership application soon
While Muda’s intention to join Pakatan Harapan has attracted various responses, including resistance from a faction within PKR, DAP views it positively and wants it dealt with by the next presidential council meeting.
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said his party sees Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s public announcement of wanting to join the coalition as having another like-minded party showing confidence in Harapan.
“Muda has made an open statement about its intention to join Harapan, I am sure it is serious about the application and it will write in officially to Harapan.
“Since the intention was made publicly, I look at it as Muda making the first move. It is now on Harapan to respond and it has to be discussed as soon as possible,” he said in an interview with Malaysiakini and KiniTV today.
Loke added that his party will express its stance on Muda’s membership application in the upcoming presidential council meeting, which is held once every two weeks.
He declined to reveal DAP’s stance on the matter which the party discussed in a recent central executive committee meeting.
However, he said the coalition should welcome Muda’s intention to be part of Harapan.
“We will express our view and position in the presidential council meeting, I do not want to pre-empt anything,” he added.
Amanah wishes to see unity
Meanwhile, Amanah appeared to also be receptive to accepting Muda into Harapan.
Its communications director Khalid Samad told Malaysiakini that his party wants to see opposition parties uniting.
“(Muda) is welcomed. Uniting the opposition (parties) is Amanah’s wish and will be discussed in Harapan’s presidential council meeting,” he said.
PKR’s views
Not all coalition components seem to be open to the idea of Muda entering Harapan.
PKR Youth earlier said there are many preconditions that need to be fulfilled before a decision is made on Muda’s application.
Its chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim wants Harapan to first sort out a few matters before considering accepting Muda, particularly the grassroots’ opinion and sentiments on the matter.
PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Muda has yet to apply to join Harapan, so the matter has yet to be brought up for discussion in its presidential council meetings.
PSM-Pakatan situation not the same
PSM, which failed in its bid to join the now defunct Pakatan Rakyat several years ago, hopes that the youth-based party has a better outcome in joining the opposition coalition.
When asked about this, Loke said Pakatan did not accept PSM’s membership because a coalition member objected to the application.
“That is PSM’s view. The reason why PSM was not accepted by Pakatan was that there was strong objection from PAS,” he added.
Loke pointed out that the situation with Muda is not the same as what happened with PSM.
The former transport minister hopes Harapan will approach Muda’s application in a good way and see it as healthy political competition within the coalition.
“This is part and parcel of political competition, even within the coalition, we can have a healthy competition to do better.
“As far as the application is concerned, I think the decision has to be made collectively by Harapan, not by any single party. Harapan does not operate or is dictated by any single party,” Loke added. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
