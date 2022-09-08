Ismail Sabri: No need for a DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reiterated that there was no need for a deputy prime minister.

He said the position of four senior ministers collectively represented the role a deputy prime minister.

“I have previously explained my views on the matter to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives in a meeting.

“As the prime minister, I want to focus on the nation’s economic recovery and people-related issues such as the rising cost of living and others concerns.

“These are far more important issues than any others. The main focus is to lighten the people’s burden. The people need this more,” he told reporters at the 18th Malaysia International Halal Showcase at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today.