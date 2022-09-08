The four Senior Ministers in Ismail Sabri’s cabinet are Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Dr Radzi Md Jidin and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.
It was reported that PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had noted on the existence of the agreement.
This was followed by the statement by Datuk Dr Marzuki Mohamad, the former principal private secretary to Muhyiddin, who confirmed that he had witnessed the agreement purportedly made with Ismail Sabri to appoint a deputy prime minister. NST
Only negotiations held by Umno’s leadership considered valid, says PM Ismail Sabri
The Umno vice-president said any negotiations should be carried out in accordance with the party policy.
“Whatever negotiations to be carried out, they must be done officially and decided by Umno …negotiations made at informal meetings will not be regarded a decision for Umno,” he said after opening the 2022 Malaysian International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.
PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin was reported to have said that the party was trying to make Umno realise that the real enemy it is facing in GE15 is PH, and not Bersatu.
On PAS’s proposal to hold negotiations over the 27 critical parliamentary seats in GE15, Ismail Sabri said the proposal could be brought to the Umno Supreme Council meeting to be discussed.
PAS, at its general assembly in Kedah recently, expressed the hope to negotiate with Barisan Nasional (BN) on the 27 critical parliamentary seats. — Bernama
