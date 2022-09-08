RM61 MIL OF ILLICIT FUNDS CONFIRMED CREDITED INTO NAJIB’S PERSONAL ACCOUNT – SO WHAT’S WRONG FOR HIM TO NOW SHOWER WITH COLD WATER, EVERYONE GETS HEAT RASHES NOW & THEN, AT LEAST HE STILL HAS A FAN IN HIS CELL – IF YOU DO THE CRIME, YOU DO THE TIME!

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told on Thursday (Sept 8) that RM60.6mil was credited in two transactions into former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal account at AmIslamic Bank in 2011.

Ambank (M) Berhad Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi, 43, said that based on a statement of an account that ended with the number 694, a credit of RM30,449,929.97 was made into the former prime minister’s account on Feb 24 and RM30,179,909.46 on June 14, 2011.

“I confirm that this document (account statement) of AmIslamic Bank Berhad in the name of Najib was printed from a computer belonging to AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan Branch,” she said .

Uma Devi was reading out her witness statement during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Najwa Bistamam in the Pekan MP’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.3bil in funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Referring to the form on the opening of a personal account under Najib’s name on Jan 13, 2011, the 37th prosecution witness said Najib was the sole signatory of cheques issued and do business for the account.

“This account (ending 694) was opened with a deposit of RM500 only. The legal signatory for this personal account is Datuk Seri Najib Razak himself for the cheques. This means, only he (Najib) can sign cheques and do business through this account,” she said.

She said that in 2013, Najib submitted a letter, dated Aug 26, 2013, to the bank’s branch manager to close his current and savings accounts (ending with numbers 694 and 481, respectively) and instructed the bank to transfer the money in the accounts amounting to RM150mil to his other accounts, which is the AmPrivate Banking-1MY.

Uma Devi said the letter also stated that all the unused cheques would be returned to the bank and that he (Najib) would not issue any cheque from the account after it was closed.

“Another instruction in the letter was to debit the remaining amount from those accounts for the issuance of bank draft in the name of AmPrivate Banking-1MY,” she said, adding that an attachment enclosed with the letter was a money transfer slip that had been processed by the bank as instructed in the letter.

“Based on the (money transfer) slip, RM12,436,711.87 was transferred to the AmPrivate Banking-1MY account on Aug 30, 2013, whereby the account (AmPrivate Banking) belongs to Datuk Seri Najib, which was opened at the Jalan Raja Chulan branch on July 31, 2013,” she added.

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues this Monday (Sept 12).- Bernama

Najib gets heat rashes, cold showers in Kajang Prison, says report

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak is being treated “just like any other prisoner” while serving his 12-year sentence at the Kajang Prison, says a report.

According to Utusan Malaysia, a source said that other than the former prime minister being placed in an isolation cell for his safety as a high-profile inmate, Najib was not being given any special treatment.

“Security would of course be tightened to ensure his safety during incarceration as he is a former leader.

“His meals are also the same as any other prisoner, five times a day. If he needs a special diet due to health reasons, it has to be recommended by a medical officer,” the source told the Malay daily.

Najib is also allowed to exercise and participate in recreational activities according to prison rules.

Another source close to Najib told the daily that the Pekan MP has to bathe in cold water in his cell, which only has a single fan installed.

In fact, the source said Najib suffered rashes on his neck due to the heat in his cell.

“There is not even a single switch or plug point in his cell. He has allergies that can cause him to stop breathing in his sleep, so a machine is needed to help him breathe while sleeping.

“They have to use an extension wire for the machine,” the source told the daily.

Najib is not given access to special doctors and has to rely on existing doctors in prison, added the source.

Najib is however given access to books and stationery to help him pass time, provided they are approved by the prison warden.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds. ANN

