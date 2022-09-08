There is no “easy way” for Muda to join Pakatan Harapan, said PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim.
According to Adam, there are numerous considerations to be made before a party can be accepted into Harapan.
“Any party in the country can voice out their wish to join any political coalition. In the context of Harapan, the decision lies in the hands of its presidential council chaired by (PKR president) Anwar Ibrahim.
“There are many preconditions that need to be fulfilled before a decision is made. Until now, no discussions whatsoever have been made at the PKR Youth or the presidential council levels regarding Muda’s wish (to join Harapan),” Adam said in a series of tweets last night.
According to him, Harapan has to first sort out a few matters before considering accepting Muda, the chief of which is the opinion and the sentiments of the grassroots.
“Generally, the grassroots and the PKR leadership, including the youth are uncomfortable with the developments, and they have basis.
“The past experience in the last two state elections, the ties previously made with parties that ended up rejecting Harapan, and demographic clashes are among the elements that affect the acceptance of other parties into Harapan, especially Muda,” Adam said.
He stressed that all considerations and decisions will be made rationally, and after taking into account the views of all stakeholders.
“The decision needs to be based on today’s needs, and not go against what has been built this far.”
On Tuesday, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party was interested in joining Harapan to face the upcoming general election.
Syed Saddiq said informal negotiations on the matter have been held with the coalition’s senior leadership. MKINI
Report: Why blame Dr Mahathir when you know who the real traitors are, says Pejuang deputy to Nurul Izzah
KUALA LUMPUR— Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya has rebutted the accusation that party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was responsible for the “Sheraton Move” that led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government after 22 months.
Marzuki told Utusan Malaysia today that he laid the blame squarely on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
He was reportedly responding to PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar’s comments to the national daily yesterday that PH will not allow itself to be “bitten by a snake again”, following the “episodes of betrayal” that took place in 2018 when the PH government fell.
“I don’t think that Nurul Izzah Anwar’s comment is relevant. She knows who the real traitors are. She doesn’t have to accuse everyone else of being traitors,” the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) secretary-general was quoted as saying.
He also reportedly said that PKR had been betrayed by leaders from within its own ranks, as they had conspired with Muhyiddin to form the new government under Perikatan Nasional (PN) without elections or the people’s mandate.
He reportedly added that the bad blood between PH and Dr Mahathir goes back to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction and jailing for sodomy.
“Until now, they keep blaming Dr Mahathir even though he was previously with PH and even brought in Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, into the PH administration,” he was quoted as saying.
Yesterday, Nurul Izzah stressed that PH will not work with GTA or PN in the coming general election (GE15), saying that the decision was final.
On September 5, Anwar said that cooperation between PH and GTA would be difficult because both coalitions have different principles. MALAY MAIL
ANN / MALAY MAIL
.