There is no “easy way” for Muda to join Pakatan Harapan, said PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

According to Adam, there are numerous considerations to be made before a party can be accepted into Harapan.

“Any party in the country can voice out their wish to join any political coalition. In the context of Harapan, the decision lies in the hands of its presidential council chaired by (PKR president) Anwar Ibrahim.

“There are many preconditions that need to be fulfilled before a decision is made. Until now, no discussions whatsoever have been made at the PKR Youth or the presidential council levels regarding Muda’s wish (to join Harapan),” Adam said in a series of tweets last night.

Its PH who is behaving entitled and spoilt. A mature coalition will be inclusive and not behave as if they have ownership of all seats. Sorry, many are my friends but unless they offer something new, I worry people wont bother voting. https://t.co/f4vrufxR0i — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) September 7, 2022

Whats so difficult to understand about presenting a united front to fight the real enemy? https://t.co/bC2BEWN3lv — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) September 8, 2022

According to him, Harapan has to first sort out a few matters before considering accepting Muda, the chief of which is the opinion and the sentiments of the grassroots.

“Generally, the grassroots and the PKR leadership, including the youth are uncomfortable with the developments, and they have basis.

“The past experience in the last two state elections, the ties previously made with parties that ended up rejecting Harapan, and demographic clashes are among the elements that affect the acceptance of other parties into Harapan, especially Muda,” Adam said.

He stressed that all considerations and decisions will be made rationally, and after taking into account the views of all stakeholders.

“The decision needs to be based on today’s needs, and not go against what has been built this far.”

On Tuesday, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party was interested in joining Harapan to face the upcoming general election.

Syed Saddiq said informal negotiations on the matter have been held with the coalition’s senior leadership. MKINI

