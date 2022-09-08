Marzuki told Utusan Malaysia today that he laid the blame squarely on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He was reportedly responding to PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar’s comments to the national daily yesterday that PH will not allow itself to be “bitten by a snake again”, following the “episodes of betrayal” that took place in 2018 when the PH government fell.

“I don’t think that Nurul Izzah Anwar’s comment is relevant. She knows who the real traitors are. She doesn’t have to accuse everyone else of being traitors,” the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) secretary-general was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that the bad blood between PH and Dr Mahathir goes back to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction and jailing for sodomy.

“Until now, they keep blaming Dr Mahathir even though he was previously with PH and even brought in Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, into the PH administration,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Nurul Izzah stressed that PH will not work with GTA or PN in the coming general election (GE15), saying that the decision was final.

On September 5, Anwar said that cooperation between PH and GTA would be difficult because both coalitions have different principles. MALAY MAIL

ANN / MALAY MAIL

