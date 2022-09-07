VINCENT TAN’S DAUGHTER CHRYSEIS & HUBBY FALIQ TO WELCOME SECOND CHILD SOON

Entrepreneur Chryseis Tan shared her good news with her followers on Instagram. Pregnant at 19 weeks, the post showed her glowing in a glittery black gown.

The caption read: “Can’t hide you any longer.”

The founder of Lumi Beauty and The Curate Group has been travelling extensively the past few months.

She and her husband SM Faliq Nasimuddin earlier in July celebrated their daughter, Arianna Kyla’s second birthday with a fabulous party.

That same month, the couple showed a throwback video of them dancing to a live performance by boy band Blue on their fourth anniversary.

ANN

.