U.K. STAYS ON TRACK FOR DOOM – ANTI-CHINA WHACKO LIZ TRUSS TAKES OVER – AS ‘BROWNIE PM’ RISHI SUNAK NOWHERE ACCEPTABLE FOR A STILL VERY RACIST BRITISH EMPIRE

It should be spelt ‘burdened‘. Truss long cast wary eye toward China.

“(not) inevitable China biggest economy in the world.

We’ve been enabling that to happen,” Truss said

we made Europe dependent on Russian gas.

We cannot allow that to happen with China

She is relabelling China as “threat” like Russia Truss most hawkish on China

to redefine relationship with Beijing

3rd largest trading partner Liz Truss to succeed as UK’s 4th prime minister in six years

Truss, 47, 3rd woman to serve as Britain’s prime minister

amidst tensions with Britain’s biggest trading partners.

Truss voted by 170,000 Tory members, beating Rishi Sunak 57% to 43%

vowed to shrink govt, lower taxes, redefine relationship with EU, China

Truss facing cost-of-living crisis

Inflation could top 22% next year

spiralling prices from everything from housing to food

economists predicting recession early next year

Following Truss’s speech, British pound down at US$1.15.

cost-of-living crisis spawned strikes by unions

surge in living costs

energy prices nearly tripled

dispute over Northern Ireland protocol

Northern Ireland no fully functioning govt for months

ongoing dispute between political parties over protocol

Truss to change the protocol

My Comments:

“We cannot allow that to happen with China” ??



Really? So what is she planning on doing? Reintroduce opium dens in China? Wage another ‘Opium War’ ?



(not) inevitable China biggest economy in the world.

We’ve been enabling that to happen,” Truss said



Wow! Really? You mean the Chinese had no part to play in their becoming the largest economy in the world?

The British Royal Navy has 23 combat ships and 10 submarines. Including two aircraft carriers.



The Chinese Navy has 432 combat ships and 78 submarines. Including three aircraft carriers with more on the way. (But no one knows how many new ships the Chinese launch each year).



But why the fixation with China becoming the biggest economy in the world?

Why not declare war on America for being the biggest economy for so long?

Or here is a simpler, easier and much more profitable option – why not trade and be partners with China? Exchange goods, services and technologies?

Opium is now controlled by the Taliban so why not try selling the Chinese something else. There must be something the Chinese may want to buy from the British.

Northern Ireland is also not going anywhere. Any wedges that are forced between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic will have consequences.

Scotland again wants to try to secede.

Looks like the MI6 nasties will be busier than ever.

There must be more to life than creating mischief around the world.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.