U.K. STAYS ON TRACK FOR DOOM – ANTI-CHINA WHACKO LIZ TRUSS TAKES OVER – AS ‘BROWNIE PM’ RISHI SUNAK NOWHERE ACCEPTABLE FOR A STILL VERY RACIST BRITISH EMPIRE

- Truss long cast wary eye toward China.
- “(not) inevitable China biggest economy in the world.
- We’ve been enabling that to happen,” Truss said
- we made Europe dependent on Russian gas.
- We cannot allow that to happen with China
- She is relabelling China as “threat” like Russia
- Truss most hawkish on China
- to redefine relationship with Beijing
- 3rd largest trading partner
Liz Truss to succeed as UK’s 4th prime minister in six years
Truss, 47, 3rd woman to serve as Britain’s prime minister
Truss voted by 170,000 Tory members, beating Rishi Sunak 57% to 43%
vowed to shrink govt, lower taxes, redefine relationship with EU, China
Truss facing cost-of-living crisis
Inflation could top 22% next year
spiralling prices from everything from housing to food
economists predicting recession early next year
Following Truss’s speech, British pound down at US$1.15.
surge in living costs
energy prices nearly tripled
dispute over Northern Ireland protocol
ongoing dispute between political parties over protocol
Truss to change the protocol
My Comments:
“We cannot allow that to happen with China” ??
Really? So what is she planning on doing? Reintroduce opium dens in China? Wage another ‘Opium War’ ?
Wow! Really? You mean the Chinese had no part to play in their becoming the largest economy in the world?
The British Royal Navy has 23 combat ships and 10 submarines. Including two aircraft carriers.
The Chinese Navy has 432 combat ships and 78 submarines. Including three aircraft carriers with more on the way. (But no one knows how many new ships the Chinese launch each year).
But why the fixation with China becoming the biggest economy in the world?
Why not declare war on America for being the biggest economy for so long?
Or here is a simpler, easier and much more profitable option – why not trade and be partners with China? Exchange goods, services and technologies?
Opium is now controlled by the Taliban so why not try selling the Chinese something else. There must be something the Chinese may want to buy from the British.
Northern Ireland is also not going anywhere. Any wedges that are forced between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic will have consequences.
Scotland again wants to try to secede.
Looks like the MI6 nasties will be busier than ever.
There must be more to life than creating mischief around the world.
