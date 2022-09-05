AHEAD OF YEAR-END FLOODS – YOUNG, ENERGETIC & PRE-EMPTIVE MUDA SUGGESTS MILITARY-STYLE EXERCISES TO GET THE GOVT UNITS PREPARED – WHILE PAS MINISTER, SLOW & NO IDEAS DESPITE ITS POWER BASES BEING THE MOST BADLY AFFECTED AREAS, CAN ONLY WHINE RM400 BIL NEEDED UNTIL 2100 TO OVERCOME FLOOD ISSUES
Muda has told the government to be proactive in anticipation of extreme weather that is expected to hit the country by end-2022 and avoid its past mistake by conducting military-style training exercises.
In a statement today, Muda vice-president Zaidel Baharuddin suggested that government agencies adopt simulation exercises to improve disaster management.
“The armed forces always conduct war and operation simulation exercises, this concept should be adopted by disaster management agencies,” he said.
This is among the early mitigation and prevention measures that can be implemented and announced by the government, especially the secretariat of the Prime Minister’s Department, said Zaidel.
Meanwhile, he said, drainage management, expansion, and coordination training among the relevant authorities should be done before the return of the northeast monsoon season by year-end.
“Take early measures, make periodic announcements and alerts, publish important disaster-related information earlier and have a clear and organised communication plan.
“This time, please involve the state government, including the states led by the opposition,” he said.
Zaidel said this should be done because local authorities and state government agencies are more knowledgeable about issues relating to infrastructure and local topology.
‘Climate change a reality’
“As the saying goes, prepare an umbrella before it rains. Let’s not repeat the past mistakes where poor coordination between government agencies resulted in economic losses and fatalities,” he said.
“Indeed, climate change is a reality, we can see that the weather that hit the country is becoming more extreme, in terms of the frequency of heavy rains.
“As we saw last year, places that had never been hit by floods before were also affected,” he said.
It was reported that the Meteorological Department warned of the possibility of huge floods in November and December with the return of the torrential monsoon, coupled with the ongoing La Nina phenomenon.
The massive heavy rain and flash floods that took place between November 2021 and January 2022 displaced more than 136,000 people from their homes and killed 55.
The floods affected most of the states in Peninsular Malaysia, including Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Perlis, Johor, Malacca, and Terengganu. Sabah in East Malaysia was also affected.
The government admitted that it was slow in responding to the disaster. MKINI
Almost RM400 billion needed to overcome flood issues until 2100, says Tuan Ibrahim
He said it included an “off budget” allocation of RM15 billion for a period of eight years from 2023 to 2030 for flood mitigation projects as well as the construction of structures in critical areas severely affected by the North-East Monsoon.
“For long-term measures up to 2100, KASA estimates an allocation of RM392 billion is needed to overcome flood problems in Malaysia.
Tuan Ibrahim said KASA was committed to ensuring the well-being of the people through mid and long-term measures, including development plans for infrastructure protection, particularly those involving water-related disasters.
“The Ministry is also drafting details for the implementation of climate change adaptation. The rise in global temperature will further increase the risk of disasters and the direct impact on the well-being of people and the economy.
“In this regard, the government has developed the National Water Sector Transformation Agenda 2040 starting with the 12th Malaysia Plan up to the 15th Malaysia Plan,” he said.
He said this agenda also focused on efforts to strengthen sector governance, including mainstreaming adaptation in flood risk management by taking into account the integration of disaster risk management through long and short-term flood management mitigation.
In addition, Tuan Ibrahim said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had agreed to lead a national delegation to the Summit of Heads of State and Government on November 6 at the 27th Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Azhar Azizan Harun, in his opening remarks, said flood issues which are often linked to climate change require every member of parliament to play a role in creating awareness of the climate crisis in their respective areas.
He said MPs could play a role by getting involved in civil society organisations, including those related to climate change, sustainable development, humanitarian aid and disasters, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and youth groups.
“Members of parliament in civil society will be able to contribute their experience and guidance in providing assistance to local communities affected by disasters,” he said.
– MKINI / Bernama
.