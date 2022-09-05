REMBAU RAID – THE PROBLEM IS MAT HASAN IS NOT ‘ANAK JANTAN’ ENOUGH TO GO AFTER ANWAR IN PD – EVEN THOUGH THE ODDS ARE VERY HIGH UMNO NO.2 WILL TROUNCE PKR’S NO.1 ‘TIN KOSONG’ – IF KHAIRY IS FIELDED IN PD, IT’S ALMOST CERTAIN HE WILL WIN – AN ALREADY-QUIVERING ANWAR MUST SURELY BE CONSIDERING ‘FLIGHT OPTIONS’ BACK TO PERMATANG PAUH!

Khairy’s choices: killer Seremban, Port Dickson or a mixed seat

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is still an asset to the party and is unlikely to be dropped for the next general election, say analysts. Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said it would be wasteful of Umno not to field Khairy, while Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the party would be left with a negative perception. Azmi told FMT that Khairy had performed well in his stint as the science, technology and innovation minister, in which he took on the mammoth task of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme, and currently as the health minister. “Though he is sort of aloof, going against the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), overall he’s an asset for Umno, especially in attracting neutral voters,” said Azmi. “Khairy is not as vocal in going against the president’s wishes, compared to the likes of (Ketereh MP and former BN secretary-general Annuar Musa).” Oh said Khairy brought a much-needed reformist image to the table for Umno, something much-needed for the party for attracting fence-sitters. However, he noted that there was a potential of Khairy facing the axe since he was not favoured by the “mainstream faction” in Umno. Khairy had said he might not be able to contest the next general election after being told to “make way” for Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan in Rembau. “It’s okay. Worst-case scenario, I won’t contest,” said Khairy, who has been Rembau MP for three terms. Azmi said Khairy could contest almost any parliamentary seat in Negeri Sembilan as he “can adapt very naturally”. However, Azmi and Oh agreed that seats like Seremban would amount to political suicide as it was most likely he would have to face DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, who has been MP since 2008. Azmi said an option for Khairy was to go for Port Dickson but only if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim decides not to seek re-election there. Should Anwar contest elsewhere, there was a good chance for Khairy to regain Port Dickson for Umno, Azmi said. Oh said Khairy stood a chance in many of the mixed seats, as his performance as cabinet minister since 2020 had been well-received by most Malaysians. FMT

‘Rembau raid’ reflects Umno leaders’ lust for power

HEALTH Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday confirmed he will be vacating his Rembau parliamentary seat for Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan in the next general election.

This comes as no surprise as the rumour has been circulating for a while now. The Umno no. 2 and former Negri Sembilan menteri besar is in need of a parliamentary platform. And since he’s also the party’s head for the Rembau division, he felt that the seat was his for the taking.

While Umno’s internal seat distribution is of no interest to the public at large, the “Rembau raid” is symptomatic of Umno leaders’ lust for power, with little regard for the public’s interests.

Let’s face it. Khairy, or KJ as he’s popularly known, is a breath of fresh air in a party filled with old, tired faces and practises an even older form of politics where corruption, cronyism and nepotism was the norm rather than exception.

When the Oxford-trained Khairy burst into our national body politic, he had offered much hope to Malaysians holding out for rejuvenation in arguably the largest and most influential party in the country.

So far, Khairy has not disappointed. From overseeing the hugely successful 2017 SEA Games as the youth and sports minister, to the speedy roll-out of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as the science, technology and innovation minister to his aggressive push for the generational endgame law for tobacco as the health minister, KJ has captured the public’s imagination.

But his shining star was also seen as a threat by some in Umno, who in typical fashion, chose to undermine his meteoric rise. And in the run-up to the 15th general election, Khairy has to start looking for a new seat to contest in, despite having served as Rembau MP since 2008.

In other words, Khairy, who had received military paratrooping training in the past, would now be a “parachute politician” in a seat where he had to contend with the local Umno warlord and build his electoral networking from scratch.

With the fluid state of politics the country is in right now and safe seats for Umno likely to be selfishly clung on by incumbents or local party warlords, it is not unforeseeable for KJ to be without a parliamentary seat after the polls, either because no one wants to make way or he loses in a marginal or risky seat.

Malaysia will then lose a capable leader who could have lifted his party and the country out of its current morass. But not that these matter to the Umno’s top brass, most of whom abide by the mantra of “self above party or nation”.

Take Mohamad. He has already confirmed that he’s standing in his Rantau state seat but still wants to represent a federal constituency, most likely because he has ambitions to become the country’s 10th prime minister, with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi facing a slew of corruption charges.

And even if one buys the idea of him needing a federal platform, shouldn’t Mohamad be the one parachuting elsewhere by virtue of him being the deputy president, instead of Khairy being sacrificed?

But that’s how Umno operates. Its top leaders often resort to the bully pulpit to further their own interests. And Khairy’s ejection from Rembau clearly shows that Umno, despite its devastating defeat in 2018, has not changed its ways. TMI

