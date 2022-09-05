STOUT-LOOKING NAJIB APPEARS IN COURT – DESPITE ALL TYPES OF RUMOURS, DELIBERATELY LEAKED OR NOT – WHETHER ‘INTESTINAL BLEEDING’ OR JUST CONSTIPATION DUE TO LACK OF VEGETABLES IN HIS PRISON DIET, NAJIB SHOULD KNOW IT’S WORSE TO DELAY HIS 1MDB TRIAL – NOW THAT HE’S ALREADY IN JAIL FOR 12 YEARS OVER SRC THIEVERY
Najib in court for 1MDB trial despite health scare
Najib Razak arriving at the court for his 1MDB trial despite earlier reports of him being admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital following some unknown heath conditions.
Clad in a dark suit, Najib was flanked by prison guards as he was brought to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.
He has been incarcerated in Kajang Prison since August 23 after failing in his final appeal at the Federal Court over his 12-year jail sentence in the SRC International case.
Yesterday, it was reported that Najib had to be taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up.
The hearing continues with former Finance Ministry deputy secretary Siti Zauyah Mohd Desa taking the stand.
Najib is facing four charges of using his position as then prime minister to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds, and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. TMI
Najib sent for check-up after ‘unknown episode’
KUALA LUMPUR: After spending nearly a fortnight in Kajang Prison, Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been sent to the hospital for a check-up.
“He is being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.
“I wish to thank the prison authorities and the Hospital Kuala Lumpur staff for the cooperation and help given,” said his special officer Muhamad Muhklis Maghribi in a short statement yesterday.
According to sources, Najib was sent for a medical check-up following an “unknown episode” in prison.
“We will know after the appropriate check-up.
“It may take a while,” said a source briefly.
One news portal reported that Najib had been sent to the hospital due to intestinal bleeding, while another reported that he was in stable condition.
Najib is serving a 12-year sentence following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds.
He faces four other criminal charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal. ANN
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN
