STOUT-LOOKING NAJIB APPEARS IN COURT – DESPITE ALL TYPES OF RUMOURS, DELIBERATELY LEAKED OR NOT – WHETHER ‘INTESTINAL BLEEDING’ OR JUST CONSTIPATION DUE TO LACK OF VEGETABLES IN HIS PRISON DIET, NAJIB SHOULD KNOW IT’S WORSE TO DELAY HIS 1MDB TRIAL – NOW THAT HE’S ALREADY IN JAIL FOR 12 YEARS OVER SRC THIEVERY

Najib in court for 1MDB trial despite health scare

NAJIB Razak is present in court today for his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial despite earlier reports of him being admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital following some unknown heath conditions.

Clad in a dark suit, Najib was flanked by prison guards as he was brought to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

He has been incarcerated in Kajang Prison since August 23 after failing in his final appeal at the Federal Court over his 12-year jail sentence in the SRC International case.

Yesterday, it was reported that Najib had to be taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up.

He was reported to be stable but the nature of his medical condition was unknown.

The hearing continues with former Finance Ministry deputy secretary Siti Zauyah Mohd Desa taking the stand.

Najib is facing four charges of using his position as then prime minister to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds, and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. TMI

