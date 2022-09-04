EUROPE STARTS TO COLLAPSE INTO CHAOS & UNREST – MASSIVE PROTESTS IN CZECH REPUBLIC DEMANDING THEIR GOVT RESIGNS BY SEPT 25 – ENGLAND ALREADY REDUCED TO AN ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE ZONE – WHILE U.S., WHICH CREATED THE UKRAINE CRISIS, EMERGES THE BIGGEST WINNER IN WORLD ENERGY CRISIS – AS AMERICAN GAS SUPPLIERS GRAB MARKET SHARE FROM RUSSIA SANCTIONS – RAMPING UP U.S. EXPORTS TO EU TO 68% COMPARED TO 35% A YEAR AGO
US the biggest winner amid world energy chaos
Amid fears of an indefinite cutoff of Russian gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the EU will have to ramp up imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from alternative supplies in the run-up to the coming winter, making the US conspicuously the biggest winner in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, experts said on Saturday.
At the meantime, a shift in European demand from Russian pipeline gas to LNG has already led to a surge in orders for LNG carriers, leading to a record number of orders being placed this year.
Russian state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday evening that due to equipment problems, the supply of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would not be resumed as planned, fueling worries of a worsening energy crisis in Europe and around world.
After the completion of the three-day maintenance work, gas was originally supposed to begin flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline again on Saturday morning. The pipeline is a key artery carrying Russian gas supplies to Europe, accounting for about 35 percent of Europe’s total Russian gas imports in 2021, according to CNN.
However, after an oil leak was detected at its Portovaya compressor station, Gazprom said that the pipeline must be shut down “until all equipment faults have been rectified.” It was not specified how long this would take.
The news came on the same day when EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Europe needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas and the Group of Seven finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in a bid to curb Moscow’s revenue from oil sales while taming unchecked inflation.
In response, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, “There will simply be no Russian gas in Europe.”
Since June, Gazprom has slashed flows through Nord Stream 1 to 20 percent of its capacity, blaming sanctions imposed by the West for disrupting routine operations and maintenance of the pipeline.
At a time when Russian pipeline gas supplies have been in free fall, the EU had no choice but to ramp up imports from the US at all costs, generating unprecedented profits for US gas suppliers, Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Saturday.
Through to June of this year, the US exported about 57 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG with 39 bcm, or 68 percent, going to Europe, according to Refinitiv data. That is compared with 34 bcm, or 35 percent, of LNG exports shipped to Europe during 2021 when the US LNG exports totaled around 97 bcm, according to Reuters.
“This would have been unthinkable in the past in that US LNG prices are clearly much higher than Russian pipeline gas prices because of the transport costs, but now the Ukraine crisis has made it real with the EU determined to reduce its energy dependence on Russian gas,” Lin noted. “In other words, the world’s energy landscape is undergoing a huge restructuring due to geopolitical factors, accompanied by soaring prices and supply shortages.”
Energy prices will remain high until the restructuring is completed, putting more pressure on the world economic recovery, noted Lin.
“As it turns out, the US has gained the most from the energy crisis by opening up a huge market for American gas suppliers, tightening its grip on Europe and hurting Russia’s key export,” A Beijing-based expert on international affairs who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Global Times on Saturday.
The US created the Ukraine crisis in the first place, but has now become the biggest winner sitting across the ocean and profiting from the crisis. This calls for reflection and vigilance, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.
Zhao said that he is aware of reports that the gap between gas prices in the European and US markets is now as much as 10 times, a record high.
The remarks came in response to comments by some in the European media who have said that the US is masquerading as a savior while banking huge profits by selling gas to European countries, with the latter facing energy shortages due to sanctions targeting Russia that forced them to buy US natural gas at high prices.
According to data published by Business Insider, an American financial and business news website, US companies are making more than $100 million per container ship of LNG bound for Europe.
“Even with the expensive LNG imports from the US, it may still be hard for the EU to avoid facing soaring inflation, power shortages, and production disruptions in the upcoming winter, when energy demand usually picks up sharply,” Lin said.
“The EU needs more time to get itself prepared for reducing its dependence on Russian gas, which includes but not limited to more LNG ships and more gas storage facilities,” the Beijing-based expert said.
Global LNG traders have placed a remarkable number of orders for LNG ships, with Chinese and South Korean shipyards received record number of orders.
For instance, Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co this year received LNG ship orders equivalent to the number of the past 20 years combined, an expert at Hudong-Zhonghua, who requested anonymity, told the Global Times on Saturday.
“Even if there are enough LNG carriers, the EU may still lack enough receiving and storage terminals, which may take years to build,” he noted. “To save construction time, Germany is converting LNG ships into floating storage regasification units for LNG storage, but it will difficult to finish the work by this winter.” GT
Europe faces ‘coldest’ winter as energy crisis deepens, likely to prompt restructuring of global industrial chain
A coal-fired power plant operated by German energy supplier RWE is seen in Neurath, western Germany, on July 13, 2022. In response to a squeeze of Russian gas supplies, Germany has reactivated mothballed coal power plants to take the burden off gas. Photo: cnsphoto
A deepening energy crisis in Europe could put many economies on ice in the coming months, which may prompt a possible industrial restructuring, Chinese analysts said on Tuesday.
European natural gas and electricity prices soared on Monday after Russia on Friday announced plans to shut off natural gas supplies to Europe for three days, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas availability.
Benchmark gas prices settled at a record high, while German power bills surged above 700 euros ($696) per megawatt-hour for the first time, Bloomberg reported.
These developments come after Russia said it will stop its key Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days of equipment repairs on August 31, sparking concerns that it won’t return to service after the work.
The Nord Stream pipeline was already running at 20 percent of capacity, Reuters reported, stoking fears that Russia could halt gas supplies completely during the winter heating season and lead to an intensified energy crisis in Europe.
“There is a good chance that Russia might cut off supplies to Europe as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which could further exacerbate Europe’s energy crisis,” Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Although some European countries are rushing to fill storage sites and diversify their sources of energy, such as by importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, such moves won’t ease the crisis in the near future, Lin said.
“If the EU wants to import lots of LNG from the US, it needs the corresponding infrastructure, which cannot be achieved shortly,” Lin said.
A major cause of the European energy crisis is the sweeping economic sanctions launched by the US and its allies against Russia, experts said.
While the US is self-sufficient in energy, it has dragged Europe into a new cold war. Europe is being forced to cut itself off from its main energy supplier and it is now suffering from soaring energy prices, Chen Jia, an independent research fellow on international strategy, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Europe has lost about half of its zinc and aluminum smelting capacity within the past year, and a further surge in power prices could knock more plants offline during the coming winter, Bloomberg reported in July.
It is feared that the situation will put European energy-intensive industries under pressure, affect the commitment of Europe to energy conservation and greenhouse gas emission reduction, and further aggravate divisions in European society, Zhou Rong, a senior researcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Europe’s aluminum smelters have cut output significantly and imports have surged since producers began cutting their output, raising European consumers’ carbon footprint by as much as 12 million tons per year, according to Bloomberg.
As it is difficult to reverse the energy crisis in the EU, which is expected to deepen in the coming winter, some EU enterprises are considering a shift in some production capacity, and China is an ideal destination, Chen said.
“China has the advantage of owning a complete global industry chain. If the top segment of the EU’s industry chain decides to relocate to China, it will have China’s full advantages of technology, manufacturing capacity and market as needed,” Chen said.
Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, German companies have accelerated the pace of investment and factory establishment in China.
In July, German chemical giant BASF gave final approval for the construction of the Zhanjiang Verbund site, according to an announcement on its official website. BASF will invest up to 10 billion euros by 2030 to build the new Verbund site, which will be BASF’s third-largest Verbund site worldwide after Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, the announcement said. GT
