SARAWAK TO BAN RACIST & BANKRUPT OF IDEAS HADI? – OR HAS HADI ALREADY BEEN BANNED? – ‘IN EVERY ELECTION, THEY RESORT TO THE USUAL STRATEGY TO GET VOTES BECAUSE THEY ARE BANKRUPT OF IDEAS. HAVE THEY EVER THOUGHT OF FUTURE PLANS FOR THE COUNTRY’

Sarawak United People’s Party (Supp) president Dr Sim Kui Hian has objected to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s accusation that non-Muslims and non-bumiputera were enablers of corruption.

Sim, who is Sarawak deputy premier, said Hadi’s inflammatory comments were part of a strategy to win votes and were against Sarawakian values.

“What Abdul Hadi said is a very narrow opinion and not the values of our Sarawak spirit. That is his own opinion, and it doesn’t represent Sarawak,” said Sim, according to the Borneo Post.

He said Hadi’s comments were an example of how Peninsular Malaysia-based parties were bankrupt of ideas.

“In every election, they resort to the usual strategy to get votes because they are bankrupt of ideas.

“Have they ever thought of future plans for the country such as what our GPS-led government is doing right now through the various initiatives for the people,” said Sim.

When asked if Hadi should be barred from entering Sarawak, Sim stopped short of agreeing.

“Only the premier has the authority to ban. But how do you know he has not?” asked Sim.

When pressed further, Sim urged reporters to ask Premier Abang Johari Openg.

On Aug 20, Hadi issued a statement where he blamed mostly non-bumiputera for corruption. This has led to dozens of police reports filed against him.

