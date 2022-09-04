PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to hospital to undergo a medical check-up, according to one of his aides.

“(He) is still undergoing a medical check-up. He is said to have been experiencing some pain,” the aide told FMT.

Earlier, Astro Awani reported that Najib was admitted to hospital but said it was unclear why he was hospitalised.

It also reported that Najib was said to be in “stable condition” and was “undergoing the necessary medical tests”.

In 2010, Najib was hospitalised at Hospital Kuala Lumpur for three days after being admitted for superficial ulcers and mild gastritis.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail term at the Kajang prison after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence in the SRC International case on Aug 23.

The apex court also upheld his RM210 million fine after he was convicted on seven charges brought against him for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT) over SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

FMT has contacted the prisons department for comment. FMT

