MAT HASAN, WHO NOW SEEMS TO BE PUTTING HIS OBSESSION TO BE PM ABOVE EVERYTHING ELSE, TELLS KHAIRY TO ‘GET OUT OF THE WAY’ – SO HE CAN CONTEST IN KHAIRY’S ‘FIXED DEPOSIT’ REMBAU SEAT – ‘IT’S OKAY. WORST-CASE SCENARIO, I WON’T CONTEST,’ WARNS KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin says he will not contest the upcoming general election (GE15) in the event he is not given a constituency.

“I was (recently) sent a message by Mohamad (Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan) to get out of the way,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“I’ll follow what Umno wants and where they want me to contest. It’s okay. I just haven’t received any instructions. I’d feel embarrassed to trespass into other areas.

“It’s okay. Worst-case scenario, I won’t contest,” said Khairy, who has held the Rembau parliamentary seat since 2008.

Mohamad, who is also the Barisan Nasional deputy chairman, yesterday said he intends to contest a parliamentary seat at GE15 so that he has a role at the federal level.

The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, who has held the Rantau state seat since 2004, did not say which parliamentary seat he intended to contest.

Rantau is one of four state seats under the Rembau parliamentary constituency.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

