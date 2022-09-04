BERSATU, UMNO OR PAS – WHO IS THE MOST TREACHEROUS OF THEM ALL? – FOR NOW, IT LOOKS LIKE PROMISCUOUS PAS WILL WIN HANDS DOWN – EVEN AS HADI & CO EYE 40 PARLIAMENT SEATS UNDER THE GUISE OF ‘MUSLIM UNITY’ – SELANGOR, T’GANU, KELANTAN & KEDAH PAS ARE DEMANDING THE USE OF THEIR OWN LOGO RATHER THAN PN’S AT GE15 – AND MUHYIDDIN, WEAK AS A JELLYFISH, CAN DO NOTHING BUT PRETEND TO SMILE!
Politics |
September 4, 2022 9:18 am by | 0 Comments
Bersatu or Umno? Veep insists PAS choosing both for ‘ummah unity’
Even when hit with sneers and condemnations, PAS will not budge from its stand to pick both Umno and Bersatu in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), as part of its agenda to unify the ummah.
PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad declared this last night in front of thousands of party members gathered at the Kedah PAS Complex for the 68th annual muktamar.
“The media often asks, does PAS want to choose Umno or Bersatu? No! We choose both!
“Let the people condemn and sneer at us, we want unity,” he said in his speech during the launch of PAS’ GE15 machinery.
Idris also stressed that PAS’ insistence to unite the three Malay-Muslim parties was not to protect his own interest or any of the other party leaders, but out of concern for future generations.
Alluding to the last general election, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) cautioned that failure to unite would once again result in a loss of power.
PAS leaders and delegates at the party’s final major gathering before GE15 have repeatedly raised the issue of maintaining the Muafakat Nasional alliance, despite a rejection from Umno including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Zahid had rebuked PAS for remaining in government with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional, saying that Umno’s decision to go solo was because the Islamist party had its fingers in too many pies.
More Parliament seats needed
Meanwhile, another vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah said PAS needs to win more Parliament seats, on top of retaining all three of its state administrations, for it to strengthen its position in government.
Only then will PAS have the power to pursue its vision for the country, he added.
“We must win 40 Parliament seats. That is our priority,” stressed the Kelantan deputy menteri besar.
During the machinery launch, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang officially handed over the party’s flag to a representative from each state, witnessed by Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.
In GE14, PAS won 18 federal seats, of which nine are in Kelantan.
Selangor PAS joins 3 others in favour of ‘moon’ logo
ALOR SETAR: Selangor PAS is the latest state chapter intending to use the party’s “moon” symbol for the next general election instead of the Perikatan Nasional symbol.
The proposal was announced by Selangor PAS deputy commissioner Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh at the party’s muktamar (general assembly) here today.
“Selangor PAS, as requested by several other states like Kedah had also requested permission to contest using PAS’ logo in GE15. Do the Selangor delegates agree?” he asked as the delegates voiced their agreement.
Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah PAS had said they planned to use the party’s logo for their general election campaign and not that of Perikatan Nasional.
PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who attended the opening of the PAS muktamar, said the proposal would be discussed at the coalition’s leadership meeting expected to be held next week.FMT