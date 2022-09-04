BERSATU, UMNO OR PAS – WHO IS THE MOST TREACHEROUS OF THEM ALL? – FOR NOW, IT LOOKS LIKE PROMISCUOUS PAS WILL WIN HANDS DOWN – EVEN AS HADI & CO EYE 40 PARLIAMENT SEATS UNDER THE GUISE OF ‘MUSLIM UNITY’ – SELANGOR, T’GANU, KELANTAN & KEDAH PAS ARE DEMANDING THE USE OF THEIR OWN LOGO RATHER THAN PN’S AT GE15 – AND MUHYIDDIN, WEAK AS A JELLYFISH, CAN DO NOTHING BUT PRETEND TO SMILE!

Even when hit with sneers and condemnations, PAS will not budge from its stand to pick both Umno and Bersatu in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), as part of its agenda to unify the ummah.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad declared this last night in front of thousands of party members gathered at the Kedah PAS Complex for the 68th annual muktamar.

“The media often asks, does PAS want to choose Umno or Bersatu? No! We choose both!

“Let the people condemn and sneer at us, we want unity,” he said in his speech during the launch of PAS’ GE15 machinery.

Idris also stressed that PAS’ insistence to unite the three Malay-Muslim parties was not to protect his own interest or any of the other party leaders, but out of concern for future generations.

Alluding to the last general election, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) cautioned that failure to unite would once again result in a loss of power.

PAS leaders and delegates at the party’s final major gathering before GE15 have repeatedly raised the issue of maintaining the Muafakat Nasional alliance, despite a rejection from Umno including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid had rebuked PAS for remaining in government with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional, saying that Umno’s decision to go solo was because the Islamist party had its fingers in too many pies.

More Parliament seats needed

Meanwhile, another vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah said PAS needs to win more Parliament seats, on top of retaining all three of its state administrations, for it to strengthen its position in government.

Only then will PAS have the power to pursue its vision for the country, he added.

“We must win 40 Parliament seats. That is our priority,” stressed the Kelantan deputy menteri besar.

During the machinery launch, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang officially handed over the party’s flag to a representative from each state, witnessed by Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

In GE14, PAS won 18 federal seats, of which nine are in Kelantan.

Selangor PAS joins 3 others in favour of ‘moon’ logo