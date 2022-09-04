EVEN EXPERIENCED ‘SERIAL LIAR’ UMNO IS SHOCKED BY PAS – MAT HASAN DENIES UMNO LEADERS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH PAS – WHILE KEDAH UMNO CALLS TAKIYUDDIN A LIAR TO HIS FACE – THE STATEMENT THAT INVITES WERE SENT TO ZAHID, TOP UMNO LEADERS & KEDAH UMNO IS ‘UNTRUE & THERE ARE CONCERNS IT COULD CAUSE CONFUSION’

Umno in talks with PAS? News to me, says Mohamad

REMBAU: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has dismissed claims of Umno leaders currently engaged in discussions with PAS.

Mohamad said Umno and Barisan Nasional had decided that BN would contest the next general election on its own.

“I don’t know who he’s discussing with, but it’s definitely not me. So let’s not speculate about other parties, just take care of our own. I take care of mine, he takes care of his.

“Whatever negotiations, they must be transparent, don’t do it in the dark, it shouldn’t be that way,” he told reporters after attending the Semarak Merdeka programme in Kuala Sawah, Rantau here.

Mohamad said he did not know whether Umno president Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi had decided on any party leader to negotiate with PAS.

“I haven’t heard anything about the party or president talking about sending an Umno representative to negotiate with PAS. So far, I don’t know anything about it.”

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was quoted in some media reports as saying there were current discussions between leaders and grassroots members of PAS-Umno cooperation through Muafakat Nasional. FMT