EVEN EXPERIENCED ‘SERIAL LIAR’ UMNO IS SHOCKED BY PAS – MAT HASAN DENIES UMNO LEADERS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH PAS – WHILE KEDAH UMNO CALLS TAKIYUDDIN A LIAR TO HIS FACE – THE STATEMENT THAT INVITES WERE SENT TO ZAHID, TOP UMNO LEADERS & KEDAH UMNO IS ‘UNTRUE & THERE ARE CONCERNS IT COULD CAUSE CONFUSION’
Umno in talks with PAS? News to me, says Mohamad
REMBAU: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has dismissed claims of Umno leaders currently engaged in discussions with PAS.
Mohamad said Umno and Barisan Nasional had decided that BN would contest the next general election on its own.
“Whatever negotiations, they must be transparent, don’t do it in the dark, it shouldn’t be that way,” he told reporters after attending the Semarak Merdeka programme in Kuala Sawah, Rantau here.
Mohamad said he did not know whether Umno president Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi had decided on any party leader to negotiate with PAS.
“I haven’t heard anything about the party or president talking about sending an Umno representative to negotiate with PAS. So far, I don’t know anything about it.”
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was quoted in some media reports as saying there were current discussions between leaders and grassroots members of PAS-Umno cooperation through Muafakat Nasional. FMT
No muktamar invitation, Kedah Umno refutes PAS sec-gen’s claim
Kedah Umno chief Jamil Khir Baharom refuted PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s earlier statement today that an invitation was issued to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the party’s top leaders as well as the state leadership, with no response.
“This statement is untrue, and there are concerns that it could cause confusion.
“It is important for Kedah Umno to explain this situation with utmost clarity so that there will be no unwanted negative perception in future.
While responding to questions on PAS-Umno ties earlier today, Takiyuddin confirmed that organisers had invited Umno’s central and state leaders to the muktamar in Kota Sarang Semut.
However, he said none of them had responded to the invitations.
“I can confirm that we have invited the Umno leaders, but there was no response, including from Kedah Umno,” he said at a press conference with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
