WHAT! AN INDIVIDUAL ‘REMOVED FROM FAMILY & SOCIETY…ONLY BECAUSE OF INSATIABLE GREED & AVARICE…& TAKING ADVANTAGE OF WHATEVER AUTHORITY & POWER THEY HAVE’??! – SURELY, RAFIDAH IS TALKING ABOUT NAJIB’S JAILING & SHE’S SAYING – SERVES YOU RIGHT!

WE HAVE A DUTY AND RESPONSIBILITY By Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz

Each time someone is accused of, and then found GUILTY of doing some things, which are ILLEGAL and UNLAWFUL …they WILL GET their DUE PUNISHMENT and PENALTIES….AS PROVIDED for by the Prevailing LAWS.



Then, TRUTH and JUSTICE HAVE PREVAILED.

BUT, I am sure some of us WONDER, just HOW those Individuals FEEL…Being REMOVED from Family and SOCIETY…ONLY because of INSATIABLE GREED and AVARICE…and taking advantage of whatever AUTHORITY and POWER they have, in whatever Position held…eg

We wonder about…



…the ACTUAL feelings behind the “IT IS ALL OK” façade

…put up for Public Consumption

…the attempt to shift blame to others

…the PROTESTATIONS of “Innocence”

…the Attempts to GARNER SUPPORT

…EVEN THOUGH the TRUTH and LAW has PREVAILED







NOTWITHSTANDING ALL THAT…

WE, the RAKYAT…have that DUTY and RESPONSIBILITY

…TO ENSURE that our NATION and SOCIETY, are NOT continually PLAGUED

…by the MISDEEDS of OTHERS



…WHO KNOWINGLY CHOSE…

…To ABUSE Power and Authority

…To DEFRAUD the Nation

…To BETRAY the TRUST placed upon them

…by the RAKYAT

AS in this Quote from Robert F Kennedy…

“EVERY TIME we turn our HEADS the OTHER WAY

When we see the LAW FLOUTED

WHEN we TOLERATE what we KNOW to be WRONG

WHEN we CLOSE OUR EYES and EARS to THE CORRUPT

…because we are TOO BUSY…or too FRIGHTENED…

WHEN we FAIL to SPEAK UP, and SPEAK OUT…

WE STRIKE A BLOW AGAINST FREEDOM, DECENCY, and JUSTICE…”

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.