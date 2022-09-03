BOMBSHELL – ISMAIL SABRI STRIKES BACK – AND NAJIB-ZAHID COURT CLUSTER RUN FOR THEIR LIVES – BUT NOT FAST ENOUGH! – ANNUAR MUSA NOW WANTS SUPREME COUNCIL TO REINSTATE BAN ON POLITICIANS WITH CORRUPTION CASES – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN TRIES TO BACKPEDAL BY TELLING UMNO MEMBERS NOT TO BE ANGRY WITH ISMAIL SABRI OVER NAJIB JAILING

Supreme council to decide on banning those with corruption cases – Annuar

Former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa has submitted to the party’s leadership the recommendation that politicians involved in corruption cases should be barred from contesting in the upcoming 15th general election.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said that Umno reached such a decision in 2019, but the supreme council has not decided on current developments.

“It was suggested in the muktamar of a political party, which is normal to raise good suggestions. But from Umno’s point of view, such a decision is left to the supreme council and the party’s general assembly.

“Except in 2009, they made a decision (on the matter) when Najib (Abdul Razak) had taken over… If I am not mistaken, it was decided that those who had court (cases) would be temporarily suspended from their positions.

“But that was a long time ago, in 2009, and I remember that decision. As of now, the supreme council does not enforce that rule.

“So as a (Umno) party member, I will obey what the party decides,” he said at a press conference after the launch of PerantiSiswa in UiTM, Shah Alam today.

Annuar said this after being quizzed about PAS Dewan Ulama chief Ahmad Yahya’s proposal yesterday.

Ahmad said that new rules should be imposed to disqualify individuals who have issued statements detrimental to the country’s harmony or questioned the special privileges enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

He said that the same should apply to those who are on trial for abuse of power, corruption and misappropriating public funds, as it may lead to them using their position to avoid being tried in court.

“In this aspect, we hope that graft cases involving political party leaders can be expedited in court so that the ‘cleansing’ of political leaders can be done in an effective manner,” Ahmad said in his speech during the PAS Dewan Ulama muktamar in Guar Chempedak, Kedah yesterday.

Annuar added that the status of the current ruling should be answered by Umno’s top leadership.

“I believe that the ones in power have the authority to determine the current policies because, in the party constitution, it is up to the Umno supreme council to decide.

“So I can’t say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. I have no locus standi.

“As a former secretary-general, I don’t think I have to locus standi to announce the current position,” he said. MKINI

Don’t be angry at Ismail over Najib’s jailing, says Umno man

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan says the majority of Umno members are saddened by the Federal Court’s decision to uphold Najib Razak’s conviction and sentence in his SRC International case.

PETALING JAYA: Umno does not condone any public anger towards Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob over former prime minister Najib Razak’s incarceration.

Instead, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the public’s anger should be directed at Pakatan Harapan (PH) for practising selective prosecution.

“We (Umno) don’t want the people to be angry with Ismail, but rather PH for the political persecution during its administration,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying.

Ahmad said the majority of Umno members were saddened by the Federal Court’s decision to uphold Najib’s conviction and sentence in his SRC International case, while a small minority of the party either had no opinion or respected the court’s ruling.

Najib was convicted in 2020 on seven charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million in SRC International funds, a decision which was upheld by the Court of Appeal last December.

He was sent to Kajang prison on Aug 23 after his conviction and sentence were affirmed by the apex court.

Prior to the Federal Court’s decision, there were claims that Ismail was under pressure to interfere in Najib’s court case.

However, Ismail has denied those allegations.

Claiming that politics was not simply about facts and figures, but also emotions, Ahmad did not rule out the possibility of leveraging on the anger and sympathy over Najib’s imprisonment to Umno’s advantage at the next general election.

“Umno members should not disregard how sympathy towards the former prime minister can be used to garner the public’s support,” he noted. MKINI

