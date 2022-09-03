DEATH OF THE 2 Ms? – TO THE CHINESE, MUHYIDDIN IS A SCUMBAG TRAITOR & THEY’LL NEVER WASTE ANY OXYGEN ON HIM – BUT ‘OLD HORSE’ MAHATHIR IS DIFFERENT, HE HAS A FATE NO ONE WHO’S WISE WOULD DISPUTE – IF HE CAN UNVEIL THE RIGHT ‘MAGIC FORMULA’, THE CHINESE MIGHT BE PRAGMATIC ENOUGH TO GIVE HIM ANOTHER LEG UP – AND THIS IS WHAT TERRIFIES UMNO ESPECIALLY BN!

Claiming credit for Najib’s imprisonment

TUN Dr Mahathir Mohamad always thinks one step ahead of others.

While other Opposition politicians were lauding the judiciary for putting Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in jail, the elder man chose to pre-empt the possibility of a swift pardon for the former prime minister.

His narrative of a 50:50 chance of Najib being pardoned was a clever attempt at reverse psychology, to create awareness of and spark off opposition to a pardon.

It was also quite shrewd of him not to claim credit for Najib’s imprisonment despite being the prime mover – otherwise, he would have been denounced and pilloried by Pakatan Harapan supporters.

That was what happened when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hailed the court decision and reminded everyone how he did not meddle in the cases involving Umno’s “kluster mahkamah” (court cluster).

Pakatan politicians and supporters have yet to forgive Muhyiddin or Dr Mahathir for the fall of the Pakatan government.

The Chinese vernacular media had summed up last week’s political earthquake as three levels of the judiciary, totalling nine judges, ruling against Najib.

The Chinese, said Penang Parti Warisan chief Jeff Ooi, are rather calculating when it comes to politics.

“The Chinese media gave maximum coverage to the court decision but readers paid homage to the judiciary rather than to the politicians.

“Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin are no longer commanding factors in the coming election. The Chinese have written off the two old men,” said Ooi, who is also a Sin Chew Daily columnist.

The pair were embraced as heroes in 2018 but their subsequent actions cost them the trust of Pakatan supporters.

The court decision impacted different political parties in different ways.

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, of which Dr Mahathir is advisor, as well as Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia do not seem to have benefited much from it.

They are basically still in the same corner, unappreciated by the Pakatan crowd and viewed even more bitterly by the Umno side.

The prime beneficiary of events in the past week is Pakatan, which has scored big with its Chinese base.

The coalition has found the proverbial silver bullet for the general election.

“Pakatan leaders have recovered some of the credibility they lost during their time in Putrajaya. They can now claim it as their ‘legacy’ from the 22 months of power,” said political commentator Khaw Veon Szu.

The Najib debacle is akin to the political shambles of the past few years coming full circle.

The next general election will be about getting people to come out to vote and to win over the fence-sitters.

Pakatan is telling this group that their votes did not go to waste and they must make the effort to vote for political change.

On the other hand, Pakatan is minus a bogeyman to make voters angry about Umno.

Bringing down Najib was such a powerful battle cry led by Dr Mahathir – and that is now gone.

However, Pakatan will go nowhere without Malay support. Sending Najib to jail has not improved Malay opinion about Pakatan.

There is still a great deal of Malay suspicion about DAP and even PKR wonder-boy Rafizi Ramli has been unable to turn the Malay tide.

There is a blame game going on with the DAP side blaming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for not being able to deliver the Malay vote while PKR accuses DAP of frightening away the Malays.

That is not to say that Umno’s share of Malay support has improved. Many non-Malays have praised the Prime Minister for not interfering in the judiciary but it does not mean they are planning to vote for Barisan Nasional.

“The bubble has burst, the party needs to move on,” said a Malay financier with ties to Umno.

Najib’s imprisonment has not sent the Malay fence-sitters into the arms of Umno but it has sealed in the party grassroots which is reeling from shock and sympathy.

“Many of my friends and relatives were sceptical Najib would be found guilty. They thought that day would never come and it actually came. What shocked them most was that he had to go in on that day itself,” said the above Malay financier.

Getting voters out will also be a challenge to all parties.

What could possibly motivate those cynical about politics and politicians to come out and vote?

Political parties need to do away with the old faces – especially those who have lost many times – but also those who have won many times and have overstayed.

An injection of fresh faces, however inexperienced, will represent change. They are unlikely to have MACC files and they will be seen as being clean and untainted.

DAP’s political breakthrough more than a decade ago was based on this simple yet effective formula. They brought in young, well-educated professionals and the party has not looked back.

More recently, Umno took a gamble in fielding up to 70% new faces in the Melaka and Johor elections and swept to victory.

Najib going to jail is making political parties restrategise their campaigns, knowing that fence-sitters and candidates without baggage will determine the outcome of the next general election.

