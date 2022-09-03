COPS QUIZZ RAFIZI, CONFISCATE HIS HANDPHONE – OVER MINISTER’S PURPORTED ROLE IN RM9 BIL COMBAT SHIPS CORRUPTION SCANDAL

PETALING JAYA: Police confiscated a mobile phone belonging to PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli when he was at the Sentul police headquarters to have his statement taken over his claims about the delayed RM9 billion littoral combat ship (LCS) project.
“We have taken his statement and the investigation is still ongoing,” Sentul police chief Beh Eng Lai was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.
Rafizi arrived at the Sentul police headquarters with three lawyers and was accompanied by 30 supporters.
He was at the police headquarters from around 3pm to 4.30pm.
Rafizi told reporters he gave his full cooperation to the police, who treated him well.
He is being investigated for claiming that a woman named Zainab Salleh, who is said to be special functions minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad’s second wife, was involved in the LCS scandal.
Latiff has repeatedly denied Rafizi’s claims and has challenged the latter to prove that he was married to Zainab – with Latiff’s aide filing a police report against Rafizi over his claims.
The minister said Rafizi’s allegations, including that he had a wife who was linked to two companies involved in the misappropriation of funds in the LCS project, was aimed at smearing his reputation.
Police recorded Latiff’s statement on Thursday.
Latiff was previously reported to have said that he played no part in the LCS contract in 2014. He has also denied claims that his family members had benefited from defence contracts when he was in the ministry.
The LCS project, costing RM9 billion, involved the construction of six frigates for the navy.
The Public Accounts Committee released its findings on the project last month, stating that none of the ships had been completed or delivered despite RM6.08 billion being disbursed so far. FMT
LCS scandal: Cops record Rafizi’s statement over claims against Latiff
PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has given his statement to the police this afternoon in regards to his allegations against Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Abdul Latiff Ahmad.
This comes after a police report was lodged by Latiff’s aide on Aug 30, who cited Rafizi’s blog posts that were also shared on the latter’s Facebook and Twitter.
Rafizi, under probe for criminal defamation and abuse of network facilities, recorded his statement at the Sentul district police headquarters at 3pm today and was accompanied by three lawyers.
He is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 2008.
Speaking to reporters later, Rafizi said he could not divulge much information about the case as it was still ongoing.
The PKR leader said he was treated well by the police as they knew he was a “veteran” when it comes to being investigated.
However, Rafizi told reporters that the police had taken away his cell phone as part of the investigation.
“It’s a normal process. Usually, if there are any cases involving the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission), they will take the phone.
“.. Whether or not I get the phone back, that depends. It’s the process,” he added.
In a series of exposes, Rafizi accused Latiff and his family members of allegedly benefiting from the RM9 billion littoral combat ship (LCS) project and other defence contracts during his tenure as deputy defence minister during the BN administration.
The former Pandan MP also insisted that Latiff has a wife named Zainab Mohd Salleh, who in turn, has been implicated in misappropriating funds from the LCS project.
In the police report lodged by Latiff’s special officer Sayed Ahmad Mu’izzuddin Al-Sayed Mohamad, sighted by Malaysiakini, the latter said Rafizi had persisted in his claims despite the minister’s explanation.
Latiff denies involvement
Among others, Sayed reiterated the minister’s claim that Rafizi is misleading the public by citing a draft forensic audit report to back his claims.
He added the allegations had disregarded a disclaimer contained in the report stating that the auditors were unable to assess the veracity of claims made by people involved in the project.
On Aug 26, Latiff said he had no role in the LCS project, and his family did not receive any defence contracts during his time as deputy defence minister from 2009 to 2013.
He also denied having a wife or ex-wife named Zainab, adding any action by such a person had nothing to do with him. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.