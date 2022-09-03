TREACHEROUS & RACIST AS EVER, MUHYIDDIN AGAIN BACKSTABS NON-MALAYS – THIS TIME TO SUCK UP TO HADI – NO NEED TO DEBATE ‘ROOT CAUSE OF CORRUPTION’ COMMENTS, SAYS MUHYIDDIN – BUT THE BIGGEST JOKE IS PAS MIGHT BE PLANNING TO DUMP BERSATU & TIE UP WITH UMNO AFTTER GE15

There is no need to debate on the “root cause of corruption”, said Perikatan Nasional chief Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this when asked to comment on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s remarks that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were the “majority of those causing corruption” at the grassroots.

“All (are capable of corruption). Corruption is quite widespread. There are corrupt non-Muslims and corrupt Muslims.

“It’s not an issue if they’re Muslim or not, but certain people (are corrupt). I think there is no need for people to debate this,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the PAS Muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah today.

He went on to say that corruption is a reality and that PN is staunchly opposed to it.

Hadi had made the remarks about the root of corruption two weeks ago, prompting police reports to be lodged against the PAS president.

Will speak in court

When met at a press conference today, Hadi declined to comment on the matter – saying only that he had already given his statement to the police.

“Even though there is a long list (of things to say on this issue), I will give the details in court,” he said. MKINI

Is PAS deceiving you, Amanah leader asks Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub has raised the possibility that PAS will ditch Bersatu for Umno after the next general election (GE15). Referring to the Islamic party’s continued insistence that its ties with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) were not over, he also questioned Bersatu if they were willing to be deceived by their Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally. PAS and Bersatu are among the five component parties in PN, but Salahuddin said that PAS leaders’ push to keep the MN pact alive means it is “not impossible” that PAS will leave Bersatu for Umno after GE15. “Examining this possibility, I would like to ask Bersatu supporters who left Umno because they hated the corrupt Umno-BN administration whether they will allow this country to be played by such games from Umno and PAS,” the Pulai MP said in a statement. Salahuddin added that recent statements by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, which seem to perpetuate “the illusion that MN still exists”, are also a clear sign of their lack of trust in PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership. Tuan Ibrahim and Fadhli have both said that PAS hopes to negotiate with Umno through MN to avoid clashes between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PN in 27 “critical” Malay-majority parliamentary seats in GE15. The leaders said this was necessary to prevent three-cornered fights that would only benefit Pakatan Harapan (PH). However, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has seemingly shut the door to any further collaboration with PAS under MN, stating yesterday that his party has decided to go solo at GE15 because of PAS’ antics. “There’s no need to mourn when PAS themselves were always playing safe and were in bed with many partners,” he said in a Facebook post in an apparent reference to Bersatu. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY