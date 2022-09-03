TREACHEROUS & RACIST AS EVER, MUHYIDDIN AGAIN BACKSTABS NON-MALAYS – THIS TIME TO SUCK UP TO HADI – NO NEED TO DEBATE ‘ROOT CAUSE OF CORRUPTION’ COMMENTS, SAYS MUHYIDDIN – BUT THE BIGGEST JOKE IS PAS MIGHT BE PLANNING TO DUMP BERSATU & TIE UP WITH UMNO AFTTER GE15

PETALING JAYA: Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub has raised the possibility that PAS will ditch Bersatu for Umno after the next general election (GE15).
Referring to the Islamic party’s continued insistence that its ties with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) were not over, he also questioned Bersatu if they were willing to be deceived by their Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally.
“Examining this possibility, I would like to ask Bersatu supporters who left Umno because they hated the corrupt Umno-BN administration whether they will allow this country to be played by such games from Umno and PAS,” the Pulai MP said in a statement.
Salahuddin added that recent statements by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, which seem to perpetuate “the illusion that MN still exists”, are also a clear sign of their lack of trust in PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.
Tuan Ibrahim and Fadhli have both said that PAS hopes to negotiate with Umno through MN to avoid clashes between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PN in 27 “critical” Malay-majority parliamentary seats in GE15.
The leaders said this was necessary to prevent three-cornered fights that would only benefit Pakatan Harapan (PH).
However, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has seemingly shut the door to any further collaboration with PAS under MN, stating yesterday that his party has decided to go solo at GE15 because of PAS’ antics.
“There’s no need to mourn when PAS themselves were always playing safe and were in bed with many partners,” he said in a Facebook post in an apparent reference to Bersatu. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY