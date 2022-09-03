PROMISCUOUS HADI & TREACHEROUS MUHYIDDIN – SURELY, A MATCH MADE IN POLITICAL HELL – EVEN AS PAS CHIEF SUCKS UP TO MUHYIDDIN, HE KEEPS THE DOOR OPEN TO UMNO BUT MINUS ZAHID – WHILE MUHYIDDIN, DESPERATE TO REPAIR RELATIONS WITH PAKATAN BUT WAS ROUNDLY REBUFFED, NOW SAYS PROPOSAL TO WORK WITH PAKATAN NOT HIS IDEA

Hadi insists PAS-Umno discussions continue with leaders, minus Zahid
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today insisted that discussions between the party and Umno are still ongoing with leaders other than Umno president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This comes a day after Zahid blamed PAS for Umno’s move to go solo in the upcoming general election, adding the Perikatan Nasional-component party has its “fingers in too many pies”.

“I view that as the Umno president’s statement, not Umno members and their grassroots,” Hadi  said at a press conference after delivering his presidential speech at the 68th PAS muktamar in Kota Sarang Semut, Kedah, today.

Zahid had responded to PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s earlier remark that the Islamist party has never declared the dissolution of the Muafakat Nasional pact.

Despite Zahid’s rejection, Hadi insisted that discussions continue to happen between PAS and Umno involving leaders other than the president, as well as among members.

“There are still ties. At the grassroots level, they are still mingling,” the Marang MP said.

Asked to clarify if PAS still sees a possibility of working with Umno for GE15, Hadi said, “In politics, nothing is impossible. So, it is possible.”

On discussions with PN, Hadi said it was a regular affair as parties in government, although no discussion has been held on the possible dissolution of parliament.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the organising committee had invited all Umno leaders, from Zahid to supreme council members, to attend the opening ceremony today but none had accepted.

“They did not respond and they did not attend, including leaders from Kedah,” said the Kota Bharu MP.

The PAS annual gathering – held in Kedah for the first time as a full physical event since the start of Covid-19 two years ago – saw the attendance of PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin, Gerakan president Dominic Low and other foreign and local dignitaries.  MKINI

Proposal to work with PH for GE15 not my idea, says Muhyiddin

ALOR SETAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says he only proposed cooperating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to avoid splitting votes when facing Barisan Nasional in the next general election (GE15).

According to the former prime minister, his proposal was in response to those in PN who wanted to avoid such clashes.

“So my response was that we should do it, if possible,” he said at the PAS muktamar (annual general assembly) here.

However, he said he understood that it was “quite difficult” to have such cooperation in light of PAS’ refusal to work with PH and PH’s own resistance to the idea.

Muhyiddin said he also accepted PAS’ refusal to work with PH, stating that differences of opinion were welcome in the spirit of “openness”.

He also said PN was ready to take on all parties, including PH, in the coming polls.

“Regardless of whether there are three-cornered, four-cornered or 10-cornered fights, we are ready,” he told reporters.

Muhyiddin has been receiving flak from PAS leaders after saying that the coalition was open to the idea of teaming up with other parties, including PH, to face BN in GE15.

The Pagoh MP’s invitation to work together has also been turned down by the likes of DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.  FMT

