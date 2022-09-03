PROMISCUOUS HADI & TREACHEROUS MUHYIDDIN – SURELY, A MATCH MADE IN POLITICAL HELL – EVEN AS PAS CHIEF SUCKS UP TO MUHYIDDIN, HE KEEPS THE DOOR OPEN TO UMNO BUT MINUS ZAHID – WHILE MUHYIDDIN, DESPERATE TO REPAIR RELATIONS WITH PAKATAN BUT WAS ROUNDLY REBUFFED, NOW SAYS PROPOSAL TO WORK WITH PAKATAN NOT HIS IDEA

ALOR SETAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says he only proposed cooperating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to avoid splitting votes when facing Barisan Nasional in the next general election (GE15).
According to the former prime minister, his proposal was in response to those in PN who wanted to avoid such clashes.
“So my response was that we should do it, if possible,” he said at the PAS muktamar (annual general assembly) here.
However, he said he understood that it was “quite difficult” to have such cooperation in light of PAS’ refusal to work with PH and PH’s own resistance to the idea.
Muhyiddin said he also accepted PAS’ refusal to work with PH, stating that differences of opinion were welcome in the spirit of “openness”.
He also said PN was ready to take on all parties, including PH, in the coming polls.
“Regardless of whether there are three-cornered, four-cornered or 10-cornered fights, we are ready,” he told reporters.
Muhyiddin has been receiving flak from PAS leaders after saying that the coalition was open to the idea of teaming up with other parties, including PH, to face BN in GE15.
The Pagoh MP’s invitation to work together has also been turned down by the likes of DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli. FMT