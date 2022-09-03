PROMISCUOUS HADI & TREACHEROUS MUHYIDDIN – SURELY, A MATCH MADE IN POLITICAL HELL – EVEN AS PAS CHIEF SUCKS UP TO MUHYIDDIN, HE KEEPS THE DOOR OPEN TO UMNO BUT MINUS ZAHID – WHILE MUHYIDDIN, DESPERATE TO REPAIR RELATIONS WITH PAKATAN BUT WAS ROUNDLY REBUFFED, NOW SAYS PROPOSAL TO WORK WITH PAKATAN NOT HIS IDEA

This comes a day after Zahid blamed PAS for Umno’s move to go solo in the upcoming general election, adding the Perikatan Nasional-component party has its “fingers in too many pies”.

“I view that as the Umno president’s statement, not Umno members and their grassroots,” Hadi said at a press conference after delivering his presidential speech at the 68th PAS muktamar in Kota Sarang Semut, Kedah, today.

Zahid had responded to PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s earlier remark that the Islamist party has never declared the dissolution of the Muafakat Nasional pact.

Despite Zahid’s rejection, Hadi insisted that discussions continue to happen between PAS and Umno involving leaders other than the president, as well as among members.

“There are still ties. At the grassroots level, they are still mingling,” the Marang MP said.

Asked to clarify if PAS still sees a possibility of working with Umno for GE15, Hadi said, “In politics, nothing is impossible. So, it is possible.”

On discussions with PN, Hadi said it was a regular affair as parties in government, although no discussion has been held on the possible dissolution of parliament.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the organising committee had invited all Umno leaders, from Zahid to supreme council members, to attend the opening ceremony today but none had accepted.

“They did not respond and they did not attend, including leaders from Kedah,” said the Kota Bharu MP.

The PAS annual gathering – held in Kedah for the first time as a full physical event since the start of Covid-19 two years ago – saw the attendance of PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin, Gerakan president Dominic Low and other foreign and local dignitaries. MKINI