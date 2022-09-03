NO NEED TO KILL YOURSELF, ROSMAH – DESPITE BEING THE ‘MOST HATED WOMAN’, MALAYSIANS TELL CORRUPT WIFE OF EX-PM NAJIB – THE BEST PUNISHMENT IS TO MAKE HER SERVE HER TIME IN JAIL – ‘JUST IMAGINE IF YOU HADN’T BEEN SO GREEDY; YOU COULD HAVE CONTINUED TO LEAD YOUR LIFE OF UNEARNED EASE BRANDISHING YOUR COLLECTION OF BIRKIN BAGS & STILL DRIP WITH SOME OF YOUR DIAMONDS’

Better to let you serve the time, Rosmah

‘So that you can ruminate on your life which led you to the verdict.’

‘Might as well kill me’ – Rosmah mutters in court

Vent: “Might as well kill me,” said Rosmah Mansor. No, Rosmah, it would be a travesty to kill you or anyone else for that matter on corruption charges.

The best punishment is for you to sit out a fair number of years in jail preferably in solitary confinement and ruminate on the life you led that led you to this sentence.

Just imagine if you hadn’t been so greedy; you could have continued to lead your life of unearned ease brandishing your collection of Birkin bags and still drip with some of your diamonds.

It’s tough enough for your husband without his daily fix of caramel macchiato, what more for you without your bags and shoes and diamonds and pearls?

Way To Go: Thank you Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan for a just verdict. The incriminating evidence against Rosmah throughout the trial was like a one-way street. There was nothing in the way of refutation.

Any wonder she had to finally put her fate in the dirty hands of a fugitive blogger notorious for his lies and slander.

And imagine this billion-ringgit solar panel scam is perhaps the tip of the iceberg of the crimes of this modern-day Bonny and Clyde.

Rosmah, once when she was asked how she could afford her diamonds, apparently coolly replied she had saved up her tuck-shop monies.

Her spouse when asked about his high taste and living claimed he had inherited his wealth although it is well known that his father, former prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, was a frugal man who slogged for the people and never amassed wealth.

These are the kind of leaders we have at the helm in our country where 40 percent of the people live in the bottom half eking out a hand-to-mouth living.

Malaysians have long written off the corrupt premier ruling kleptocracy that holds backdoor power by default. The only hope and avenue left for the long-suffering masses is the third pillar of our democracy, the judiciary, that stands in the way of the damaging forces bent on its destructive path.

Vijay47: These two husband-and-wife cases will surely be featured, prominently, in the next edition of ‘Legal Guide for Dummies’.

Heck, even the entire book may be devoted to the topic.

Former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s 12 years’ jail has been confirmed and short of a miracle, Rosmah herself is staring at 10 years of jail time.

The sheer weight of evidence would not have turned the verdict, but there was some ray of hope for an amelioration of the sentence.

Under the cold glare of the court – the public’s sentiments, either way, would have no place – but to our mutual comfort, you both may have enjoyed some sympathy from us. But the path to your downfall was of your own arrogant making, aggravated by the contributions of the two defence teams.

Surprisingly, the image least damaged was that of Najib’s defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah; he managed to emerge as a mere court jester.

But the new boys in the dock? Their antics and strategies would have earned no favour from any judge, not that undue humility would have improved your fate.

After his much-trumpeted entry into the coliseum, lawyer Zaid Ibrahim retreated into the unknown, leaving in his wake a lost and hopelessly confused lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik. Nobody, least of all the Federal Court, had any clue what he was trying to promote.

Not that Rosmah’s defence lawyer Jagjit Singh was any better. Almost from the same mould as Hisyam Teh, he was painting by number, mouthing hollow words he must have known would sway no one.

Did he also believe that quoting the literary efforts of a half-breed from Manchester would strengthen his client’s case?

Worse was his unbelievable theological revelation that there is some good even in the worst man. If you truly believed this, sir, why did you not fly him down from England as a witness?

No doubt, Rosmah Mansor, you will appeal the verdict and sentence as is of course your right.

I am far from a legal background but let me also advise you something – unlike your husband’s counsel, don’t turn the court into a circus.

Fight as firmly as you wish, but always maintain decorum, sound argument, and humility. And most importantly, keep your pampered daughter at home. With her mouth shut.

Fair Mind: Ten years’ jail and RM970 million fine – I think the judge was already very lenient on you.

Your lawyer said it is the highest fine in Malaysia in history. He did not go on to say the Najib family’s heist is the highest amount in the world in history. Here are four reasons why the judge has been lenient:

1. In China, you may exactly get your wish with the cost of the bullets sent to your children;

2. The loot found in your Pavilion condo was already RM1.1 billion.

With the drastic devaluation of the Malaysian ringgit, those US notes/foreign currencies, designer handbags, shoes, watches, jewellery, have appreciated quite substantially. They alone can more than cover your RM970 million fine.

3. By the courtesy of the present attorney-general, he has pardoned and discharged your son, Riza Aziz, for a fine of RM465.3 million.

He reportedly stole about US$248.17 million (RM1.12 billion at today’s exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.5) in 2011 and 2012 in illegal proceeds that came from 1MDB. How about asking him to contribute a bit of his profits given legally by the current AG?

In conclusion, you only have to serve a prison term of 10 years. Perhaps after paroled by law or pardoned by the Agong, you would serve only a few years.

Isn’t the sentence considered light?

IndigoTrout2522: The sad thing is that both Najib and Rosmah showed no remorse even though they were found guilty based on hard evidence. They are still trying to blame others.

Hopefully, they will stay in jail to serve time before being considered for a pardon by the Agong, who should consider the untold number of people who had suffered and the damage done to this nation.

AnotherKomentar: A few days ago, Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah extols judges to write good judgments that ordinary folks can understand in posterity, so that rule of law can be a lamp to expose darkness and a beacon to guide our society.

It’s hoped that with the passage of time, future Malaysian will read these judgments against Najib, Rosmah and other convicted corrupted politicians with pride and assurance of Malaysia; albeit slowly but surely, finding its way to the right path of justice, equity and decency.

MKINI

.