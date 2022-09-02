‘THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH SEATS FOR EVERYONE’ – PAS-UMNO CLASH IN GE15 INEVITABLE, SAYS KEDAH MB

PAS-Umno clash in GE15 inevitable, says Kedah MB

A CLASH between PAS and Umno in Kedah is inevitable although there is a proposal for cooperation to save 27 parliamentary seats from being captured by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next general election, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

The Kedah menteri besar and PAS election director said the situation was certain as Umno wanted to dominate in the number of seats the party would contest in the national polls.

He said PAS will not only clash with Barisan Nasional (BN), but there may even be multi-cornered fights with PH and other opposition parties.

“There are 36 state seats (in Kedah) and of course, they would have their youth leaders, women leaders and potential candidates ready.

“So it is quite impossible to ensure that there are no clashes, because BN will participate even if they don’t stand a chance of winning. They still would field candidates.

“We see the possibility of clashes not only with Umno and PH, but also with Pejuang. So, this is a possibility that will happen,” he said when addressing the Youth wing at the PAS muktamar in Alor Setar, Kedah, last night.

Yesterday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party must join forces with Umno to save the 27 seats that are at risk of being snatched by PH in the next general election if the two Malay parties clashed.

Tuan Ibrahim said that PAS and Umno need to rekindle their cooperation through Muafakat Nasional (MN) and that the alliance is not broken.

He said PAS cooperation with Umno will be finalised at the party level this month.

Sanusi said that there was no confusion regarding the expected clash in Kedah as it is to save the 27 seats and will involve selective negotiations.

“It means selective negotiations for certain seats. I think these are not negotiated, they will go to PH.

“So, negotiations must happen. I’m ready to negotiate, but I’m afraid they (Umno) are not ready.

“There are not enough seats for everyone. How can they make an alliance with us? I understand the dilemma they are facing. If there is room for negotiation anywhere, it’s good that we do it,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.