SUCK UP TO ZAHID OR SUCK UP TO ISMAIL SABRI – ‘CONFUSED HYPOCRITE’ OR NOT, AZALINA AS GOOD AS GETS THE SACK – ‘AZALINA WILL NO LONGER BE SERVING AT THE PMO BECAUSE SHE HAS BEEN GIVEN LEAVE FROM SEPT 1 TILL THE END OF HER NOTICE AT THE END OF THE MONTH’

PETALING JAYA: Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said has resigned as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s special adviser for law and human rights.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Ismail has accepted her resignation which was sent on Aug 29.

Azalina, a former deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker, was appointed as Ismail’s special adviser in October 2021.

“However, in this period, Azalina will no longer be serving at the PMO because she has been given leave from Sept 1 until the end of her notice at the end of the month,” the statement said.

Her resignation comes less than a week after she took a thinly veiled jab at Ismail during a gathering of Umno leaders over the retaining of Idrus Harun as attorney-general (AG).

Idrus was appointed AG after Muhyiddin Yassin took office as the eighth prime minister.

Azalina had said whoever became prime minister would usually appoint “one of their own” to become the AG, a post which came with wide-ranging powers.

Her comments drew criticisms from Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan leaders.

