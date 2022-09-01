WRONG! THE QUESTION IS NOT ‘WHO CAN PAY SUCH A HUGE FINE’ – BUT ‘WHO CAN TAKE SUCH A HUGE BRIBE’ – FOUND GUILTY IN RM1.25BIL SCHOOLS CORRUPTION DEAL, ROSMAH GETS HIGHEST FINE IN THE HISTORY OF MALAYSIA!

Who can pay such an amount, asks Rosmah’s lawyer after court imposes RM970 million fine

THE hefty fine imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Rosmah Mansor after she was convicted in the solar hybrid corruption trial, was unprecedented and the largest in Malaysian legal history, said Jagjit Singh.

The lead defence lawyer criticised the fine imposed on Rosmah, saying she does not have any source of income.

“Today the sentence was passed and the fine was RM970 million, almost RM1 billion.

“You tell me, if any of you can afford that kind of money?”

“We have almost RM1 billion to be paid by our client who doesn’t have any source of income.” It’s an evil the society can do without , lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution and the judicial system must stand up against corruption. Justice must and has been done. The defence meanwhile is appealing against rosmah’s conviction and sentence. pic.twitter.com/rIzw94YN9D — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) September 1, 2022

The fine imposed was unprecedented. It is the largest in Malaysian legal history,” Jagjit told the press after the verdict today.

Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million after being found guilty of corruption in connection with the RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural schools’ solar energy project.

The court, however, granted her request to suspend the jail sentence and fine pending her appeal to the Court of Appeal.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

