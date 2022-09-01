MUST BE CROCODILE TEARS – SOBBING YET ROSMAH STAYS DEFIANT – ‘MIGHT AS WELL KILL ME,’ FLOM MUTTERS IN COURT – BUT JUSTICE IS SERVED – SHE GETS 10 YEARS JAIL, RM970 MILE & AN EXTRA 30 YEARS JAILS IF SHE FAILS TO PAY FINE – DESPITE GRAVITY OF CRIME, COURT WAS KIND ENOUGH TO GIVE HER A STAY OF SENTENCE

Rosmah Mansor muttered “Might as well kill me” during proceedings today that saw her jailed and fined in the solar corruption case.

She was heard saying this as she sat in the dock listening to the prosecution’s submission for her to be hit with a heavy sentence.

She began muttering the line upon deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram orally submitting for a maximum jail term and RM970 million fine against her.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court had imposed 10 years’ jail and an RM970 million fine against her, with an additional 30 years imprisonment if she fails to pay the fine.

However, trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the defence’s bid to stay of execution of the sentences, pending her appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Earlier during the hearing of the defence’s bid to get a lenient sentence following her conviction, Rosmah was allowed to stand in the dock and address the court.

While sobbing, the wife of incarcerated former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak expressed her sadness at the verdict as she was told that the courtroom is the place where one gets justice.

She again denied having solicited or received any corrupt money.

“I always told my lawyers to speak the truth and to never lie.

“That is my belief and I was brought up like that and I passed this down to my children,” she said.

‘I’m a victim’

Rosmah said that she was once the first lady (of Malaysia) and had contributed much to Malaysia via her work with Permata, as well as dealing with social problems such as sexual harassment of children and bullying at schools.

“It hurts me when I see children running all over the place knocking each other (bullying). All of us should bring up children to a higher level.

“Never, ever have I thought of squandering any money. I was in charge of Permata, which raised RM2 million. We had RM40 million in Bakti, and I never ever touched a single sen of the foundations’ money.

“Hence, I feel sad when being said to have solicited money (in the solar corruption case).

“I do not even know these Jepak people (those from Jepak Holdings Berhad, who allegedly bribed her to secure the project), only Rizal Mansor (her former aide).

“As my officer, I told him to be careful as one may be cheated. I never met them, saw them or solicited any money. Nobody saw me take the money.

“If that is the conclusion (of the court), I serah (submit) to Allah. Only God knows who is right or wrong,” she said.

“I appeal to you (court) to have compassion and be humane about it.

“What happened to me can happen to you or your children or grandchildren later. I am a victim in all of this.

“You have done it to my husband and you want my family to suffer. Please consider that I’ve taken the role of a man in the house,” Rosmah said before she sat down in the dock and her counsel Jagjit Singh resumed submitting for leniency in her sentencing.

She was referring to the Aug 23 apex court decision to deny Najib’s appeal to overturn his conviction in the RM42 million SRC case as well as 12-year jail time and RM210 million fine.

