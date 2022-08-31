PIVOT TOWARDS CHINA, NOT BAD EXAMPLE & ‘PROVOCATIVE’ U.S. – MAHATHIR SAYS WHAT’S ON ASEAN’S MIND – ‘YES, CHINA IS CLAIMING THE SOUTH CHINA SEA AS THEIRS BUT THEY HAVEN’T INVADED US. THEY HAVE NOT OCCUPIED US, THEY HAVE INVESTED IN US’

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged Asean countries to enhance ties with China in view of increased “US provocation”.

Speaking to the UK’s Financial Times, Mahathir said the US has increased tensions with China over Taiwan.

Earlier this month, US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan after a layover in Kuala Lumpur, despite repeated threats from Beijing.

Beijing considers Taiwan its own territory while the US is bound by its own laws to defend the island state against aggressors.

Pelosi’s visit triggered a series of Chinese military drills near Taiwan. Two days ago, the US responded by sailing two warships through the Straits of Taiwan which China claims as its own.

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during the former’s trip to Taiwan

While Putrajaya has stayed out of the US-China conflict – which also includes an ongoing trade war – Mahathir said many Asean countries have long relied on the US for security and China for trade, and governments were struggling to respond to the increased tensions between the rival superpowers.

Mahathir, who has been prime minister for a cumulative 24 years, pointed out that China was a “big market” for Malaysia and thus maintaining an economic relationship was crucial.

He said, unlike the west, China does not seek to conquer nor occupy nations.

“Yes, China is claiming the South China Sea as theirs but they haven’t invaded us. They want to influence methods in Asean countries, but they have not occupied us, they have invested in us.

“China is a very good trading partner,” he added.

MKINI

